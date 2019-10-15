Fredericksburg-area roller hockey players who have had to go out of town to skate will soon have a rink closer to home.
Officials from the Washington Capitals and the city of Fredericksburg will cut the ribbon for the only outdoor, inline roller hockey rink within a 40-mile radius of the city at 2 p.m. Oct. 27 in Dixon Park, 1300 Dixon St.
“I’m very excited that we’re going to be able to make a new activity for kids,” said Jane Shelhorse, the city’s Parks, Recreation and Events Department director. “It’s not just going to be hockey. We’ll have parents and children out there skating, and there will be roller hockey and street hockey leagues. It’s another way to get people up and moving.”
The grand opening ceremony will be followed by a free street hockey clinic sponsored by the Washington Capitals for children ages 8–14 who preregister at washcaps.formstack.com/forms/street_hockey_clinic_series. All equipment will be provided, and participants will receive a free street hockey stick to take home. Participants will be required to wear tennis shoes, but anyone who brings inline skates can give the rink a try after the clinic finishes at 3:45 p.m.
The new roller hockey rink, built next to the Doris E. Buffett Pool, is a partnership between the Washington Capitals and the city. It includes a custom Riley Sports board system and a NOVA Play II flooring surface, along with a Daktronics scoreboard. All three will feature the Capitals logo.
The facility will fill in a gap left when Golden Skate World in Spotsylvania County closed in 2016. At the time, the area had a thriving adult roller hockey program and one for youth that was just getting off its feet, said Brandon McVade, who serves on the Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation & Events Department’s recreation committee.
“All hockey in Fredericksburg essentially died” when Golden Skate World’s owners retired and sold the building, he said. “That forced all the hockey players to travel an hour to find an ice hockey or roller rink. That kind of sparked the whole push to find a solution in Fredericksburg.”
McVade “hit the jackpot” when he discovered the Washington Capitals’ Legacy Project to expand the love of hockey by building or refurbishing 20 rinks in the Washington metro area by 2020, Shelhorse told City Council in March 2018. The program began more than a decade ago with the goal of reaching about 1.2 million students at as many as 1,300 mostly elementary and middle schools.
Peter Robinson, the team’s community relations senior manager, said at that time the team would spend roughly $100,000 to have a playing surface installed in Dixon Park, as well as to buy the goals, dasher boards, a scoreboard, benches and fencing. In addition, Capitals’ staff would also train the city schools’ physical education teachers on how to teach hockey, and provide the curriculum and full sets of Washington Capitals-branded street hockey equipment—all for free.
“Our goal is to introduce the sport and to provide access to the sport to as many people as possible,” Robinson told council members. “We’re trying to create a system in the schools where a kid can learn the sport and go all the way to playing on the ice with little to no cost. The biggest barrier we’ve found is cost when it comes to ice hockey.”
City Council approved the project, and spent $158,484 toward its share of the remaining $236,484 needed to build the rink. The city’s new Fredanthropist program donated $60,000, and Fredericksburg Youth Roller Hockey, a nonprofit McVade founded, chipped in $15,000. Smaller donations added $3,000 more, Shelhorse said.
Fredericksburg’s Parks, Recreation & Events Department will offer clinics for people who want to learn to skate or play hockey, and will have some open times for adults who want to skate or play pickup hockey games. A Halloween Skate Night for 12- to 16-year-olds is scheduled from 6–9 p.m. Oct. 31 at the rink. It will feature candy, black lights, glow-in-the-dark items and a G-rated scary movie shown on an inflatable screen.
The per person fee is $3 for those registering at washcaps.formstack.com/forms/street_hockey_clinic_series by Oct. 24, and $5 for those registering after Oct. 24 or at the gate. Teens should bring skates if they wish to skate, but there will be activities for those in tennis shoes as well.
Department staff also will work with Fredericksburg Youth Roller Hockey to develop programs for the new facility, since it has the experience and expertise in the sport, Shelhorse said. In addition, Mike Ward, the city’s Parks & Athletics division manager, will be talking with the University of Mary Washington, which has an ice hockey team.
McVade said that about 50 to 60 kids attend Fredericksburg Youth Roller Hockey’s weekly clinics at the Fredericksburg Field House, and a number of them play in its in-house hockey league and travel hockey league. There’s also a community of adults in the area who are interested in the sport. The Fredericksburg Roller Hockey page on Facebook, for example, has 230 followers.
“Some of these people are traveling to Midlothian to play, all the way to Dulles and Alexandria,” he said.
