The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of most of the Fredericksburg area’s Memorial Day observations, but we offer these photos to remind local residents of the importance of remembering those who served our nation and sacrificed all to preserve our freedoms.
Others have also stepped in with new approaches to mark this holiday.
The city of Fredericksburg has posted a series of photos and videos on its website and social media channels to honor Memorial Day. The videos will be available on Facebook at
facebook.com/events/ 3419588358069615 and YouTube at youtube.com/channel/UCnbasLzKoc_SZPU0HmzTLqw.
With the National Park Service’s annual luminaria canceled, a King George County Scout troop is encouraging area residents to create a “luminaria from home” by placing candles and bags at the end of their driveways at 8 p.m. this evening. The troop even distributed candles and bags over the weekend and set up a Facebook page to promote the event.
In a similar vein, a group of Fredericksburg residents plan to set up 200 luminaries between Weedon and Lee streets starting at 7 p.m. The organizers say they do not plan any gatherings for the event.
Memorial Day
Stafford County administrator Anthony Romanello plants a flag in honor of county employees during the "Flags for Heroes" event at the courthouse on Monday. The event sponsored by the North Stafford rotary club included an installation of over 100 national, state and military service flags were placed along the US 1 side of the courthouse complex.
DAVE ELLIS / THE FREE LANCE-STAR
lo0528Luminaria2
Fredericksburg Christian School history teacher Joy Hopper high-fives student Parker Ford after helping the sixth-grader place flags in front of grave markers at Fredericksburg National Cemetery in Fredericksburg on Memorial Day weekend.
Memorial Day
Re-enactors portraying soldiers from multiple units march along Lafayette Street en route to the Fredericksburg National Cemetery in Fredericksburg on Monday, May 29, 2017.
PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-S
Memorial Day
Gold Star Father Lt. Col. Nelson H. Stewart, USMC (Ret), tries to hold back tears while talking about his son Staff Sgt. David Stewart, Jr. during an event at the Fredericksburg Area War Memorial in Fredericksburg on Monday, May 29, 2017. Stewart's son died while serving in Afghanistan in 2014.
PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-S
Memorial Day
Audience members listen to Roarke Anderson speak Monday in Fredericksburg National Cemetery.
PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE–STAR
Memorial Day
Army bugler John B. Greear salutes as the colors are presented in the National Cemetery.
PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE–STAR
Memorial Day
A Cub Scout looks out over the luminaria at Fredericksburg National Cemetery.
File / Peter Cihelka / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
Port Royal resident Bonnie Cannon with the Civil War Civilians of Spotsylvania watches a Memorial Day event in the shade at the Fredericksburg National Cemetery in Fredericksburg on Monday, May 29, 2017.
PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Memorial Day
Re-enactors portraying soldiers from multiple units retire the colors at the Fredericksburg National Cemetery in Fredericksburg on Monday, May 29, 2017.
PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Memorial Day
Members of the Honor America Corps carry flags to the Fredericksburg Area War Memorial at the beginning of a Memorial Day event in Fredericksburg on Monday, May 29, 2017.
PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Memorial Day
Wreaths are placed at the Fredericksburg Area War Memorial at the close of a Memorial Day event in Fredericksburg on Monday, May 29, 2017.
PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Memorial Day
Members of the Honor America Corps carry flags from the Fredericksburg Area War Memorial at the close of a Memorial Day event in Fredericksburg on Monday, May 29, 2017.
PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Memorial Day
Fredericksburg resident Warren Higbie (left) shows Lt. Col. Nelson H Stewart, USMC (ret.) and his wife Donna a photo of the Marine Air Control Squadron 4 (MACS4) at Monkey Mountain, Vietnam after an event at the Fredericksburg Area War Memorial in Fredericksburg on Monday, May 29, 2017. Stewart, who was the keynote speaker, was once commander of MACS4.
PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Memorial Day
Linda Boone, a Vietnam War veteran, celebrates at the Caroline County recognition ceremony in 2018.
Dawn Haun for The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
In 2018, Billy Day Sr. of Caroline County salutes Cmdr. David Zook, commanding officer of the Aegis Training and Readiness Center as Nancy Long looks on during a memorial Day ceremony in Bowling Green.
Dawn Haun for The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
In 2018, Sue Terry receives her certificate from Cmdr. David Zook, commanding officer of Aegis Training and Readiness during a Memorial Day ceremony in Bowling Green.
Dawn Haun for The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
In 2018, Damon Gray of Shumansville, listens to the names of those that are recognized for service in the Vietnam War. Gray was also recognized.
Dawn Haun for The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
Nearly 300 people attended the Vietnam War dedication ceremony in Bowling Green
Dawn Haun for The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
In 2018, Gordon Gregory, of Ruther Glen, stands beside the memorial plaque which includes his brother, Sherman William Gregory, who was killed in Vietnam. Sherman was 21 years old and served as a radio and telephone operator and was shot when his unit came under enemy fire while they were transporting supplies.
Dawn Haun for The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
In 2018, attendees of a Memorial Day service listen to Col. Phil Lehman, USAF (retired) read the names of King George County natives who were killed in combat at Shiloh Baptist Church on Sunday, May 27, 2018.
PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Memorial Day
Staff Sgt. Robert Burge, USMC (retired) talks about the 20 years he served in the military during a Memorial Day service at Shiloh Baptist Church in King George County on Sunday, May 27, 2018.
PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Memorial Day
King George High School JNROTC members Sean Dermody (left) and Mark Womble retire the colors during a Memorial Day service at Shiloh Baptist Church in King George County on Sunday, May 27, 2018.
PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Memorial Day
From left, Col. Phil Lehman, USAF (retired); Lance Cpl. Zach Rose (USMC) and Staff Sgt. Robert Burge, USMC (retired)stand at attention as Kevin Cheatham plays "Taps" near the end of a Memorial Day service at Baptist Church in King George County on Sunday, May 27, 2018. The three placed a wreath at the gravesite of Pfc. William Jenkins who was killed in the Vietnam War.
PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Memorial Day
Eric Stewart, a former Marine, looks over some of the commemorative bricks at the Stafford Armed Services Memorial in Stafford, Va. on May 25, 2018. Stewart got a tattoo to honor his friend Army Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Johnson who was killed in action in Niger in 2017.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
The honor guard from the Stafford County Sheriff's Department presents the colors during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Stafford Armed Services Memorial in Stafford, Va. on May 25, 2018.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
Stafford Sheriff's Deputy Deuntay Diggs sings the national anthem during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Stafford Armed Services Memorial in Stafford, Va. on May 25, 2018.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
Meg Bohmke, chair of the Stafford Board of Supervisors, speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Stafford Armed Services Memorial in Stafford, Va. on May 25, 2018. Coleen Lamar, Gold Star mother of Marine Sgt. Donald Lamar and her son Joey joined Bohmke to place a wreath at hte memorial.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
Gold Star mother Coleen Lamar hugs Stafford Board of Supervisors chairwoman Meg Bohmke following a Memorial Day ceremony at the Stafford Armed Services Memorial in Stafford, Va. on May 25, 2018. The creation of the memorial was spurred in part by a desire to honor Marine Sgt. Donald Lamar who died in Afghanistan in 2010.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
A brick honoring Army Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Johnson was installed at the Stafford Armed Services Memorial in Stafford, Va. Johnson was a 1996 graduate of North Stafford High School.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Luminaria
Alex Kies, a Boy Scout with Troop 218, tries to light soggy luminaria after afternoon thunderstorms threatened to derail the 23rd annual Fredericksburg National Cemetery Illumination in Fredericksburg, Va. on May 26, 2018. Boy Scouts from the Mattaponi and Aquia Districts and Commonwealth Council Girl Scouts placed luminaria at more than 15,000 graves in the cemetery.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Luminaria
A poppy adorns the grave marker for Pvt. Robert L. Jenkins, of Fredericksburg, Va. Jenkins served with Co. K, 116th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Division and died in France in 1918 during the Meuse-Argonne campaign. Several people who served in World War I were included in the program for the 23rd annual Fredericksburg National Cemetery Illumination in Fredericksburg, Va. on May 26, 2018 to mark the centennial of the end of the Great War.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Luminaria
Despite afternoon thunderstorms, visitors attend the 23rd annual Fredericksburg National Cemetery Illumination in Fredericksburg, Va. on May 26, 2018. Boy Scouts from the Mattaponi and Aquia Districts and Commonwealth Council Girl Scouts placed luminaria at more than 15,000 graves in the cemetery.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Luminaria
Retired Army Staff Sgt. J.B. Greear salutes after playing Taps during the 23rd annual Fredericksburg National Cemetery Illumination in Fredericksburg, Va. on May 26, 2018. Boy Scouts from the Mattaponi and Aquia Districts and Commonwealth Council Girl Scouts placed luminaria at more than 15,000 graves in the cemetery.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Luminaria
Despite afternoon thunderstorms, visitors attend the 23rd annual Fredericksburg National Cemetery Illumination in Fredericksburg, Va. on May 26, 2018. Boy Scouts from the Mattaponi and Aquia Districts and Commonwealth Council Girl Scouts placed luminaria at more than 15,000 graves in the cemetery.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Luminaria
Despite afternoon thunderstorms, visitors attend the 23rd annual Fredericksburg National Cemetery Illumination in Fredericksburg, Va. on May 26, 2018. Boy Scouts from the Mattaponi and Aquia Districts and Commonwealth Council Girl Scouts placed luminaria at more than 15,000 graves in the cemetery.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
Steward T. Henderson, a member of the 23rd US Colored Troops Regiment waits for a Memorial Day ceremony to begin at the Fredericksburg National Cemetery in Fredericksburg, Va. on May 28, 2018.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
Kirsten Talken-Spaulding, Superintendent of Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park, speaks with Janae Serene Taylor Kouassi, 2, before the start of a Memorial Day ceremony at the Fredericksburg National Cemetery in Fredericksburg, Va. on May 28, 2018
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
Members the 23rd United States Colored Troops carry the colors during a Memorial Day observance at the Fredericksburg National Cemetery in Fredericksburg, Va. on May 28, 2018.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
Memorial Day activities in Fredericksburg, Va. on May 28, 2018.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
Spectators stand for the Pledge of Allegiance during a Memorial Day ceremony at he Fredericksburg National Cemetery in Fredericksburg, Va. on May 28, 2018.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
Memorial Day activities in Fredericksburg, Va. on May 28, 2018.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
Memorial Day activities in Fredericksburg, Va. on May 28, 2018.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
Kirsten Talken-Spaulding, Superintendent of Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park, salutes after placing a wreath in front of the Humphrey’s Division Monument in the Fredericksburg National Cemetery in Fredericksburg, Va. on May 28, 2018.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
Kirsten Talken-Spaulding, Superintendent of Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park, places a wreath in front of the Humphrey’s Division Monument in the Fredericksburg National Cemetery in Fredericksburg, Va. on May 28, 2018.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
Retired Army Staff Sgt. J.B. Greear plays Taps during a Memorial Day observance at the Fredericksburg National Cemetery in Fredericksburg, Va. on May 28, 2018.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
Members of the 23rd US Colored Troops Regiment retire the colors during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Fredericksburg National Cemetery in Fredericksburg, Va. on May 28, 2018.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
Maria G. Santy (left) and her husband, Ralph Santy (right) listen to the speakers at the Memorial Day event held the Stafford County War Memorial on the grounds of the Stafford Government Center on Friday morning.
Suzanne Carr Rossi
Memorial Day
Master chief William Portt, a Vietnam veteran attends the Memorial Day event held at the Stafford County War Memorial on the grounds of the Stafford Government Center on Friday morning.
Suzanne Carr Rossi
Memorial Day
The Color Guard from Quantico Marine Corp Base presented the colors at the Memorial Day event held the Stafford County War Memorial on the grounds of the Stafford Government Center on Friday morning.
Suznane Carr Rossi
Memorial Day
Taylor Strong with her daughter, Sophie Strong, 4, look at the flower on Sgt. Charles Strong's brick during the Memorial Day event held the Stafford County War Memorial on the grounds of the Stafford Government Center on Friday morning. Her husband was killed in Afganistan on September 15, 2014. He never got to meet his daughter.
Suzanne Carr Rossi
Memorial Day
Gen. Ron Christmas (center), Taylor Strong (right) and Sophie Strong (left) place a wreath in honor of Sgt. Charles Strong at the Memorial Day event held the Stafford County War Memorial on the grounds of the Stafford Government Center on Friday morning.
Suzanne Carr Rossi
Luminaria
A paper bag catches fire as a lightning storm cut short the 24th annual luminaria display at Fredericksburg National Cemetery in Fredericksburg, Virginia on May 25, 2019. Scouts placed more than 15,000 candles to commemorate the soldiers - many unknown - buried there.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
Participants in the Walk to Remember at Spotsylvania Courthouse received a poppy and a card with a fallen Spotsylvania service member to carry with them.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
Chaplain Gus Taylor from American Legion Post 320 gives the invocation before the start of Monday's Memorial Day observance at Spotsylvania Courthouse.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
More than 60 people joined members of American Legion Post 320 on the first " Walk to Remember" held in conjunction with the annual wreath-laying on Memorial Day at Spotsylvania Courthouse, Virginia on May 27, 2019. Walkers were given a poppy and a card bearing the name of a Spotsylvanian who died in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam or the post-9/11 wars.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
American Legion Post 320's Robin Donato leads more than 60 people on the first " Walk to Remember" held in conjunction with the annual wreath-laying on Memorial Day at Spotsylvania Courthouse, Virginia on May 27, 2019.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
More than 60 people joined members of American Legion Post 320 on the first " Walk to Remember" held in conjunction with the annual wreath-laying on Memorial Day at Spotsylvania Courthouse, Virginia on May 27, 2019. Walkers were given a poppy and a card bearing the name of a Spotsylvanian who died in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam or the post-9/11 wars.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
American Legion Post 320 commander Tim Walter and Chaplain Gus Taylor salute during Monday's Memorial Day observance at Spotsylvania Courthouse.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
American Legion Post 320 members Junior Rose and Roy Murphy salute after placing a wreath during Monday's Memorial Day observance at Spotsylvania Courthouse.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
George Granofsky plays taps during Monday's ceremony at Spotsylvania Courthouse.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
National Park Service historian Greg Mertz speaks during the Memorial Day observance at Fredericksburg National Cemetery.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
Retired Lt. Col. Britt Brewer, now a seasonal park ranger, salutes after placing a wreath in the Fredericksburg National Cemetery in Fredericksburg, Virginia on May 27, 2019. Brewer spoke during the annual observance at the cemetery.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
Retired Army Staff Sgt. J.B. Greear plays taps during a Memorial Day observance at the National Cemetery in Fredericksburg, Virginia on May 27, 2019.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
Retired Army Staff Sgt. J.B. Greear salutes the flag as he passes by the color guard comprised of members of the 23rd United States Colored Troops living history group.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
Reenactors carry the flag through the National Cemetery during a Memorial Day observance.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
Flags were placed at all the graves in the Fredericksburg National Cemetery in Fredericksburg, Virginia on May 27, 2019.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
Attendees stand for the national anthem during a Memorial Day observance at he Fredericksburg Area War Memorial in Fredericksburg, Virginia on May 27, 2019.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
Speakers at the Memorial Day ceremony at the war memorial in downtown Fredericksburg sing the national anthem. From left: Retired Master Gunnery Sgt. Tai Mamea, commander of VFW Post 3103, gold star spouse Elizabeth Davis, Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw, Rep. Rob Wittman and gold star spouse Taylor Strong.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
Retired Master Gunnery Sgt. Tai Mamea, commander of VFW Post 3103, speaks at the Memorial Day ceremony at the Fredericksburg Area War Memorial.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
Gold star spouse Taylor Strong gets a hug from her daughter Sophie Strong, 4, after speaking at the Memorial Day observance at the Fredericksburg Area War Memorial in Fredericksburg, Virginia on May 27, 2019. Strong's husband Marine Sgt. Charles Strong died in Afghanistan in 2014.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
Gold star spouse Taylor Strong receives a flag from Lisa Gregory, commander of Disabled American Veterans' Department of Virginia during a Memorial Day observance at the war memorial in Fredericksburg, Virginia on May 27, 2019.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
Gold star spouse Elizabeth Davis is presented with a flag by Lisa Gregory, commander of Disabled American Veterans' Department of Virginia during a Memorial Day observance at the war memorial in Fredericksburg, Virginia on May 27, 2019.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
Memorial Day
Memorial Day observances around Fredericksburg, Virginia on May 27, 2019.
Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star
