The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of most of the Fredericksburg area’s Memorial Day observations, but we offer these photos to remind local residents of the importance of remembering those who served our nation and sacrificed all to preserve our freedoms. 

Others have also stepped in with new approaches to mark this holiday.

The city of Fredericksburg has posted a series of photos and videos on its website and social media channels to honor Memorial Day. The videos will be available on Facebook at facebook.com/events/ 3419588358069615 and YouTube at youtube.com/channel/UCnbasLzKoc_SZPU0HmzTLqw.

With the National Park Service’s annual luminaria canceled, a King George County Scout troop is encouraging area residents to create a “luminaria from home” by placing candles and bags at the end of their driveways at 8 p.m. this evening. The troop even distributed candles and bags over the weekend and set up a Facebook page to promote the event.

In a similar vein, a group of Fredericksburg residents plan to set up 200 luminaries between Weedon and Lee streets starting at 7 p.m. The organizers say they do not plan any gatherings for the event.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments