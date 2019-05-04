GROWING up in the southwest Virginia town of Elliston, Ariel Hartman was the sort of youngster drawn to hiking, backpacking and camping.
When she learned at Radford College that it was possible to study subjects such as outdoor recreation or parks and tourism, she felt joy for the first time at finding her niche.
Fast forward past a graduate degree at East Carolina University and two years of teaching at Southwest Virginia Community College and Hartman felt that joy a second time—when she became assistant manager at Mason Neck State Park in Fairfax County.
“There’s truly something special about being able to live in this beautiful park, where most of the land is habitat for the eagles and other wildlife,” said Hartman, who has been on the job for a little more than a year.
“Leading or going along on night hikes, or paddling along our shoreline with visitors is just icing on the cake,” she said. “This is a very special place, where our main focus is teaching people about why this park was made, how it’s really here for the preservation of eagles and all the other animals in this spot surrounded by water.”
As someone who oversees educational programming and events, Hartman is quick to point out that one of the park’s biggest events of the year—an annual eagle festival—happens Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The lineup includes a wildlife tent where visitors can see everything from eagles to snakes to river otters; hikes and tours designed to let visitors observe eagles in the nest as well as through scopes or cameras; two live bands; a photo contest for youngsters; a children’s tent with nature programs; and more than 30 vendors attuned to the park’s mission of conservation and wildlife.
“It’s our 22nd annual eagle festival and it’s fitting that it’s happening this year on migratory bird day,” said Hartman. “Our event’s even on their website.”
The assistant park manager, who said she learns new things every week, was a little bummed on the day of my visit because a nest that a pair of osprey had taken fell to geese that battled for the spot.
“We had a really neat osprey observation set up, and then the geese took over the nest for the fourth year in a row,” she said, shaking her head.
But she said the observation spot underscores the way Mason Neck State Park was established to help eagles, as well osprey and other raptors, in the wake of development scares in the 1960s and ’70s. At different times, it was proposed that a beltway, an airport, a natural gas pipeline or a landfill were going to be built on or near the park site.
A group called the Mason Neck Conservation Committee was formed in 1965 after two bald eagle nests were spotted there. Soon after, it recommended that part of the environmentally sensitive spot where the Occoquan River flows into two bays that adjoin the Potomac River become a state park.
That recommendation, along with the establishment of the 2,277-acre Elizabeth Hartwell Mason Neck National Wildlife Refuge that adjoins the state park, helped forestall the developments. Mason Neck State Park opened to the public in April 1985.
Hartman said the concern of protecting the sensitive areas where eagles nest makes Mason Neck’s activities “definitely the passive recreation type.
“We rent kayaks, canoes and bicycles, and do guided hikes where we take people as close as is safe to see the eagles’ nests,” she said. “Often that means setting up a scope so visitors can get a good look without threatening the nests.”
She said the only camping areas are a canoe campground that will open in the near future. It’s a small area where the only way in or out will be by boat, something that will limit the human impact and danger to eagles.
There are also guided paddles along Kanes Creek, where guests can get good views of eagle nests without threatening the birds.
Other popular programs in the park include a hike to a beaver pond; a children’s nature lab outfitted with everything from feathers to Myrtle the turtle; guided trips to the refuge to see tundra swans; and campfire programs offered by the Mason Neck rangers at a nearby Pohick Bay Regional Park.
“We’re a pretty big park at more than 1,800 acres, but only so much of the land is open or developed,” said Hartman. “The rest is purposefully left undeveloped because of the sensitive habitats we have here.”
One of the neatest things about the park’s visitor center is the way a big display is filled with a large map of the park, along with plaques detailing the number and birds, fish, mammals and more that live there.
While out hiking in Mason Neck, on guided trips or on their own, younger visitors are counseled to see how many of the animals they can spot and to remember where they saw them.
Coming back into the visitor center, the young or just the young at heart can select a magnetic button with a picture of the animal they spotted and place it on the map where they saw it.
In so doing, they can feel like their explorations had a real purpose, in the same way that Capt. John Smith and other explorers detailed where they spotted wildlife on their historic travels.