Jamil Washington’s young daughters were full of excitement the night of Dec. 14.
Their father had just returned to his home in the 1200 block of Kenmore Avenue in Fredericksburg with a box containing a Christmas tree, according to testimony Friday, and the children were anxious to see the box opened.
Instead, the girls, both under the age of 6, watched as the 34-year-old man known as “Goon” was gunned down right in front of them. Three masked intruders entered the house just moments before one of them put a bullet in Washington’s head, killing him. Washington’s brother, Derrick Washington, was shot in the leg during the incident, but survived.
Charges against 20-year-old Darian Lamar Wilhoit Jones of Woodbridge were certified to a city grand jury following Friday’s lengthy preliminary hearing in Fredericksburg General District Court. Wilhoit Jones is charged with first-degree murder, robbery, armed burglary, attempted murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. So far, he is the only suspect facing charges.
Wilhoit Jones was initially charged with capital murder, which carries the possibility of the death penalty, but that charge was later reduced.
Jakiesha Noakes, the mother of Jamil Washington’s daughters, testified that she and others were watching a television show that night when Washington got a phone call and said “tell her I’m on my way.”
Moments later, Noakes said she heard a loud “pop” sound and turned to see three men wearing masks and gloves in the doorway. At least two of them were displaying guns, she said.
She said she then saw one of the men fire a shot toward Derrick Washington that missed. The shooter then came further into the house and shot Derrick Washington, who by this time was under a piece of furniture he had turned over in an attempt to protect himself, she said.
Noakes’ emotional testimony included her shouting “no, no, no, please don’t” as a gunman pointed a weapon at her and a description of one of the girls standing in the midst of the gunfire shaking with her eyes closed.
The gunmen had fled by the time the victims realized Jamil Washington was dead on the floor.
Wilhoit Jones was charged a couple of days later after his father, Kenneth Rivers, showed up at the city police department with evidence linking his son to the crime.
Detective Alexandra Tittle testified that Rivers, a close friend of Jamil Washington, had taped his son admitting to the slaying. On the tape, Wilhoit Jones says he shot Washington after the victim reached for his “dog,” a term apparently referring to the defendant’s gun.
Wilhoit Jones reportedly told his father that he and others had planned for about a week to rob Washington of his “stuff.” Washington was referred to as a marijuana dealer during the hearing.
The hearing also featured testimony that at least five people have been identified as possible accomplices in the planned robbery. Only one was ever charged, but a conspiracy to commit robbery charge against him was later dropped after Commonwealth’s Attorney LaBravia Jenkins decided that the evidence against him was insufficient.
It is customary at preliminary hearings for the defense to present no evidence, but Wilhoit Jones’ attorney put lead detective Gloria Mejia and Derrick Washington on the stand Friday as defense witnesses. Washington was terse with defense attorney William Warriner as he was forced to relive the painful memory of his brother’s death.
At one point, he snapped after Warriner asked something about the children. “Of course, they were screaming,” Washington said. “They had just watched their father get murdered.”
Jenkins and three of her assistants are prosecuting the case against Wilhoit Jones. The Capital Public Defender’s Office is representing the defendant. The office is usually appointed for defendants facing capital murder charges, but the lawyers stayed on as Wilhoit Jones’ counsel even after the charge was reduced to first-degree murder.
