Spotsylvania County has a pair of fiscal 2021 budget work sessions slated this week, during which the Board of Supervisors could approve the budget.
The meetings are scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday, each starting at 6 p.m. The meetings will be livestreamed online and broadcast on local television stations.
Since a public hearing on the budget has already been held, there will be no public comments at this week’s meetings.
The public is allowed to attend the meetings, but county spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis said “social distancing will be in effect.”
A split board set the advertised real estate tax rate at 87.97 cents per $100 of assessed value. If the board approves the recommended budget, it would be a 3-cent increase over the current 84.74-cent rate and well above the equalized rate of 81 cents that would offset an increase from property reassessments.
The operating budget proposed by County Administrator Ed Petrovitch is more than $525.4 million, up 5.2 percent from the fiscal year 2020 budget of $499.4 million. Capital improvement projects would add another $68 million to the spending plan, which goes into effect July 1.
Supervisors have voiced concern over the spread of COVID-19, the possible tax increases and the recent spike in property assessments, and have indicated the budget could be cut back to both lower the impact on residents and to prepare for the unknown revenue impacts the county will experience.
