In the words of master of ceremony Reese Brown, the crowd gathered at John J. Wright Educational and Cultural Center on Saturday was “a witness to history” as a road marker was unveiled on the site, detailing the former school’s role in educating African Americans in Spotsylvania County.
More than 180 people attended the ceremony, which included two hours of prepared remarks and shared memories from former students and staff members, as well as an impromptu speech from Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.
At times, the event seemed more like a church service than a historical function as the Brotherhood Chorus from Sylvannah Baptist Church had audience members clapping and raising their hands toward heaven.
Even Spotsylvania Schools Superintendent Scott Baker got in on the religious theme as he quoted from a popular hymn.
“Whenever I’m at John J. Wright, I know that it is well with my soul because the spirit of the living God dwells in this place,” said Baker, who surprised the crowd when he said he served as assistant principal at the school in 1999.
Many speakers echoed the sentiments of the Rev. Dennis Woodard, who said in the invocation how “thankful we are to be able to stand on these hallowed grounds and how thankful we are for those who stood on these grounds before us.”
Their work in the last century led to the marker, which was issued by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources and recognizes their educational efforts during the days of segregation. The marker quotes the narrative behind the facility: that in 1905, representatives from 12 African American churches organized the Spotsylvania Sunday School Union to secure a secondary school for black children.
Led by Wright, the union purchased 158.5 acres and deeded 20 of them, off Courthouse Road, to the county. The Snell Training School, built by Alfred Fairchild, opened in 1913 and for decades was the county’s only public high school for black students.
It was renamed John J. Wright in 1940, burned the following year and was rebuilt in 1952. It later consolidated all grades into one building, became a middle school after integration and in 2008, after a major renovation, became an educational and cultural center.
It was important to residents that the building retain an educational purpose, said Connie Braxton, a former Wright student and Spotsylvania teacher who’s spending her retirement years doing research for the John J. Wright Museum.
“It is the heart of Spotsylvania County,” she said.
The Rev. Barbara Hill praised Wright for his hope and vision that led “to this historical day,” and Fairfax’s remarks dovetailed with hers.
“There is hope in every age,” he said. “You cannot stop people who have a vision, who have a goal of achieving their God-given purpose.”
After he spoke, Fairfax walked up and down the aisles of the auditorium, shaking hands and posing with audience members for photos. When Wright alumnus James Dyson shared his stories, he pointed out that Fairfax was related to several Brookses, who also attended the Wright school.
John Hennessy, chief historian at Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, noted that people from across the globe come to this part of the world to see where history was made. There were no Civil War battles or birthplaces of presidents at the John J. Wright facility, but to his way of thinking, the school “embodies the values of our nation.”
“This place is, as I have learned, the people,” he said, adding that teachers and staff members inspired students to become pilots and soldiers, servants of God and mothers and “a thousand other things.”
Many in the audience had attended the school or were related to its students. About a dozen people stood when Braxton asked how many were descended from Wright and Fairchild.
“I hope that you know and appreciate what your ancestors have done,” she said.
Charles Conyers, 92, the oldest living principal of the consolidated school, still has a class ring he bought during his tenure, from 1963-66. He held up his hand to show the audience, and said he’d kept the ring all these years because it reminded him of John J. Wright. It made him think about students who got the help they needed and parents who made sacrifices to ensure their children got the best education possible.
“It also reminds me of the plantation in Cyrene, Ga.,” where he grew up, Conyers said, and “the teachers there who said, ‘You can be somebody.’ ”
