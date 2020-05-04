“Let’s Taco ’Bout Making a Difference” is one of the slogans being used by the Rappahannock Area YMCA to help kick off its Giving Tuesday Now fundraiser, which coincides with the popular Cinco de Mayo celebration.
“We’re Nacho Average Gym” is another one.
What makes the Fredericksburg-area organization not so average, is the way it has continued to provide ongoing community support and services to the region during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re not currently open now, but we still have staff, we are still functioning,” said Devlin Reiley, marketing and public relations director.
Reiley said the YMCA continues to host blood drives, serves as a drop-off point for Stafford Food Security, Inc. and provides recently expanded free child care services to health care workers and first responders serving on the front lines of the pandemic.
“The money raised will go towards the expansion of that program; we’re up to four locations now,” said Reiley.
In early April, the YMCA began providing child care for health care workers and first responders at its branches in Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. Since then, the services have moved to four elementary schools—Parkside and Riverview in Spotsylvania, Hugh Mercer in Fredericksburg and Stafford Elementary. Reiley said the number of children at each location ranges from 10 to 18 daily.
“We need more staff. We need more supplies,” she said.
Giving Tuesday Now was created to help raise emergency financial assistance for nonprofit organizations around the world as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The global fundraising event was launched as simply Giving Tuesday in 2012 with a mission to “build a world where generosity is part of everyday life.”
This year, over 70 Fredericksburg-area organizations are registered as participants in Giving Tuesday Now.
Janel Donohue, president of the Rappahannock United Way, said her priority is to raise funds to sustain the organization’s ALICE Assistance Fund, which represents individuals and families who are working but still struggling to make ends meet.
“One life-changing event can literally throw them into a severe financial crisis,” said Donohue. “During this pandemic, that’s more relevant now than ever before.”
Donohue said donors are still generously giving to her organization, but she is concerned that by this fall, many will either be reluctant or unable to give as a result of the pandemic. During Giving Tuesday Now, she encourages even a $5 donation.
“For every dollar we receive, we put $10 of impact back into the community,” said Donohue. “Every donation makes a difference, and by this fall, there will be hundreds, if not thousands, in need because of COVID-19.”
While its buildings are closed to all uses except the daycare program, the YMCA is also keeping many of its core family and fitness programs active by conducting virtual workouts, yoga classes, arts and crafts demonstrations, fun-filled family activities, and nightly book readings through social media channels.
“The YMCA staff is still doing so much just to make sure that they’re supporting everyone like they’ve always supported everyone in the Fredericksburg community,” said Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center Marketing Director Jael Cooper, who serves on the YMCA’s board of directors.
Cooper said the Giving Tuesday Now fundraiser will give prospective donors a unique opportunity to double their donation, simply by skipping a routine morning ritual.
“Instead of getting coffee on Tuesday, donate that five bucks to the YMCA,” said Cooper. “There are long-term donors who are matching those donations during certain hours, so it’s definitely worth getting on Facebook, checking out their Power Hours ... . You might give $5, but a donor is going to match that with an additional $5.”
