Perched in the bow of a 25-foot center-console boat cruising from Aquia Creek into the Potomac River, 13-year-old Trinity Davis is relaxed but excited by the adventure.
Her Big Sister of four years Briana McCall of Fredericksburg, isn’t quite as calm and settled on this beautiful Saturday morning in Stafford County.
Oh, sure, Briana is quite happy to be out with the young Spotsylvania teen she’s spent four years mentoring and befriending. But because there’s enough chop to send light spray into the boat, the Big Sister is just a tad on edge.
Trinity can’t help but smile as she notes, “I’m the one who’s always ready to run off and do something a little adventurous. She’s the one who’s more careful and meticulous. We help each other!”
That was the case all around at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Fredericksburg’s Day at the Marina. It was an event that gave youngsters and their mentors the chance to enjoy fishing, boating, cooking out, riding paddleboards, swimming and basking in the best weather since spring.
The several dozen mentors and mentees were hosted by Hope Springs Marina, which has been welcoming the group for years. The big draw: fishing from their piers and heading out on volunteers’ vessels for an hour-long boat ride.
It was a mix of relaxing and invigorating, the latter coming when some of the youngsters yanked up big catfish on lines with worms and bobbers.
The brother-sister combo of Jayden Nuckols and Jayla Lewis were the ones landing the big cats, he getting the biggest but she pulling in one just a tad smaller moments later.
Both said the fish surprised them with how tough they fought, how big they looked coming out of the water and how odd they looked with those whisker-like barbels that look like mustaches.
And though 11-year-old Jayden wasn’t all that thrilled about holding his fish, 7-year-old Jayla was.
“I want to hold it and throw it back in!” she exclaimed after each of the catfish were unhooked by “Bigs” and other assorted volunteers. And she did, exulting in the big splash each made when it hit the water below.
Berkley Mitchell, one of the owners of Hope Springs, said he got the idea of hosting the event from a one-time event there 15 years ago.
“This day is a combination of all the things I really like: fishing, water, boats and kids,” he said.
Several of the mentor/mentee partners said the Day at the Marina is one of their favorite annual events.
Joe Littleton, moments after helping Little Brother Andrew Martinez get a wiggling bluegill off his fishing line, said he gets as much out of their shared time as the 12-year-old mentee.
“It’s an opportunity to engage with a younger person, sort of impart things about life to him,” said Joe. “We take a good bit of humor in differences between our generations. There’s a lot of fun back and forth on that.”
Trinity said that with eight siblings at her house, she likes having Briana all to herself to share thoughts.
“I can rant to her about friends and school, and she can talk to me about people at work,” Trinity said, noting that the pair has developed a true bond.
Ron Ott, who helped 14-year-old Stafford youth David Tolson fish and joined him on a boat ride with volunteer captain Charles Weimer, said his 10 years with the program has been a rich experience.
“And I think it helps the parents of these kids, many of them single parents with several children, by giving them a hand and a break,” Ron said.
And while fishing was the big thing for many of the youngsters involved Saturday, not all of them were excited about bobbers that never really got bobbing.
“This is sort of boring,” said Mi’Kayla Bailey of Stafford, who brightened up moments later to thoroughly enjoy a boat ride.
For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Fredericksburg, go online to bbbsfred.org.