More than 625,000 Virginians have filed for unemployment benefits as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and many are wondering where their money is.
“I can never reach a person to talk to,” said Amy Pereschuk, of Boonsboro, Md. “It feels like a full-time job just trying to figure this out.”
Pereschuk, an unemployed project manager whose last job was in Sterling, is frustrated with the Virginia Employment Commission’s website, as well as its customer service representatives.
“I worked in information technology and telecommunications for 27 years, so I’m pretty good with a phone and a computer, and even I struggled,” said Pereschuk. “I feel real bad for those who are older than I am, or are less technically savvy.”
Pereschuk, 41, has been trying to connect with the VEC since the beginning of April, when she first submitted her unemployment insurance application online. Unbeknownst to her at the time, Pereschuk’s application contained an error, and it took three weeks of no benefits to finally prompt her to make an inquiry.
Soon after, she received a letter in the mail from the VEC stating her benefits would begin. It also contained a personal identification number, necessary for all transactions between her and the commission.
“The next day, I got something saying they couldn’t locate my previous employment information from 2019,” said Pereschuk. “I haven’t been able to get ahold of anybody since. It’s just a mess. I don’t understand how they cannot answer people.”
Many Virginia residents out of work seeking benefits from the VEC share similar frustrations, citing excessive wait times on the telephone or being cut off. Some described website errors, delays or outright cancellation of payments.
The VEC said it received 625,000 initial jobless claims from May 21 to May 2, but it was unable to say how many were denied or still awaiting approval.
“I don’t have the numbers,” Joyce Fogg, the communications manager of the commission, wrote in an email on Monday. “Once a person files their initial claim and the first weekly continued claim, they should receive their first payment in a couple of days, if all information is correct and there are no issues.”
A big part of the problem is the sheer number of claims. Weekly totals posted by the VEC show initial claims for unemployment insurance rose from 2,706 for the week ending March 14 to 46,277 the following week, then to nearly 260,000 over the next two weeks.
To help meet demand, the governor’s office said the VEC beefed up its staff at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Megan Healy, the governor’s chief workforce development adviser, said with 1,600 customer service representatives now on duty assisting customers, the VEC has “more capacity at our call centers.”
“We have two call centers … one in Newport News and then we expanded our office in Grundy,” Healy said during Gov. Ralph Northam’s press conference on Monday. “We’ve increased about 100 people into our headquarters. … We’re working as hard as we can to make sure that everyone has their benefits.”
But everyone isn’t feeling the positive effects of Healy’s latest report.
Pereschuk said as recently as Monday, she waited on hold for four hours until she ultimately gave up.
“I then called a couple local offices numerous times, but couldn’t leave voicemails—all their mailboxes were full,” she said. “I tried other options just trying to get a live person, and all those mailboxes were also full. It’s actually ridiculous.”
Shaquilla Byars, 24, is an unemployed restaurant worker from Richmond who applied for unemployment insurance in February. Byars was interviewed by a VEC representative at that time, but didn’t received a PIN from the organization until March. She started receiving unemployment benefits in April, but those benefits suddenly stopped, without explanation.
“When I got through [to the VEC] last week, I was told I had an outstanding issue with my claim,” said Byars. “When I called, I found out my former employer had said I involuntarily quit, and this was not the case.”
Byars left her job in December because of pregnancy and is expecting her newborn baby’s arrival any day now. In addition to her unemployment benefits being abruptly stopped by the VEC, Byars also lost out on the $600 offered under the Worker Relief and Security Act in early May. She has been trying to reach the VEC, but all her calls were unsuccessful.
“I’ve been trying to call; I’m put on hold for two hours then cut off,” said Byars. “Then I call back, go on hold for another two hours, then you get a real rude representative that doesn’t want to do their job.”
In addition to a new child on the way, Byars also has a 5-year-old. Her husband’s income isn’t enough to support their family, and they are now concerned they will not be able to make ends meet.
“I can’t wait two to three weeks not knowing if I’m going to get denied or not,” said Byars. “It’s a big concern because I have bills coming up and I’m trying to save money with the child coming up.”
Howard Kelsey of Oxon Hill, Md., was placed on unpaid leave on March 31 from his job at Dulles International Airport. Kelsey started to receive unemployment benefits right after filing, but last Friday, his benefits stopped without explanation.
“I call normally during the day and go through the steps and you think someone is going to answer and it hangs up on you,” said Kelsey.
After repeated attempts of calling and waiting, Kelsey finally reached a VEC representative who told him his payments were stopped because his record indicated he had quit his job.
“The man said someone went in on April 30 and marked that I had quit,” said Kelsey. “No other notes, no reason.”
Kelsey said the only explanation he could come up with as a possibility for his record being flagged, is both the “quit” and “leave of absence” reasons for separation from a job are listed on the same line of the VEC online application.
“I’m kind of surprised they started the benefits with that selection, then they stopped payments without warning,” said Kelsey. “Nobody called and said, ‘this looks like you quit, do you have anything before we stop sending you your money that might rectify this?’ I’m at a loss for words.”
After providing the VEC with a letter from his former employer stating the reason for his involuntary separation from work, Kelsey is now being told it will take a couple of weeks for the VEC to resolve his case. While he and countless others wait for the commission to iron out individual issues, bills for many of the region’s unemployed continue to roll in, adding additional strain the economy.
“It’s gotten to the point where my bills are not just late, they’re past due,” said Pereschuk. “My car payment is way past due, and eventually you’ve got to reach out for some help, but there’s no one there.”
Pereschuk said her landlords are an elderly couple who rely solely on the rental income from their property to purchase their medication and pay other bills associated with their own home.
“Regardless of what the governor says, whether the rent can be late or not paid, the landlords need their rent,” said Pereschuk. “I can’t tell my landlord I can’t pay my rent, the governor said I don’t have to. It doesn’t work that way.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.