A 17-year-old Spotsylvania County boy was charged with three criminal offenses following a wild incident late Tuesday during which the suspect was shot in the leg, authorities said.
Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott said the incident began shortly before 10 p.m. when a woman who lives on Forbidden Forest Circle saw an unknown male in her vehicle. When she confronted him, the male pulled a mask over his face and began walking away with items he had taken from her vehicle. The items included a bottle of liquor and a knife, authorities said.
According to Scott, the victim followed him, yelling for him to stop. After a neighbor saw what was happening, he and his wife got into their vehicle to assist their neighbor, Scott said.
The couple called 911 and reported that they were following the suspect and trying to stop him, Scott said. They eventually got off the phone and positioned their vehicle in front of the suspect.
According to Scott, the man got out and told the suspect to stop. The suspect responded by pointing two handguns in the direction of the married couple. Investigators later learned that the guns were toy guns that had been painted black.
The husband, who Scott said has a valid concealed weapons permit, responded by shooting at the suspect, authorities said. The wounded teen fled to the nearby area of Harrison Road and North Dickerson Drive, where he went to a residence and asked the resident to call the rescue squad.
Scott said several witnesses corroborated the shooter's version of the evening, and the 17-year-old was charged with brandishing a firearm, wearing a mask in public and misdemeanor larceny. The adult shooter was not charged.
The teen was placed in the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center after receiving treatment for his gunshot wound at a local hospital, Scott said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Absolutely no reason to shoot that kid. Absurd.
What an ignorant statement. Do you think this punk painted the fake guns to make them look less real? Someone pulls two guns on you at night, at close range and you want to check to make sure the guns are real? Ask a cop what he would do. This idiot young man was lucky that the neighbor didn't do a three-shot drill on him. He is very lucky to be alive. Good on the neighbor to stop shooting when the threat was stopped.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.