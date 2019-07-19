Wes Chesser looks at the 50-year-old photo of himself, when he was a young Navy frogman, practicing in the Pacific Ocean for the eventual splashdown of the Apollo 11 space capsule, and reminds himself that life is all about perspective.
When the black-and-white image was taken in July 1969, he was 24, ready to finish his three years of military service and have some fun. While the rest of the world was enthralled by Apollo 11’s landing on the moon—and Neil Armstrong’s giant leap for mankind—the young Chesser had already recovered astronauts from the Apollo 6 and 10 missions.
Being there to retrieve Apollo 11, after its return through space and catapult into stormy waters, almost seemed like another day at the office.
“At the time, I don’t think I realized how significant it was,” said Chesser, 74, who lives in Stafford County. “My perspective is really different 50 years later.”
So is that of younger generations who can’t imagine a time when people didn’t have access—at their fingertips—to every detail about the historic moon landing or anything else they’d ever want to know.
That was obvious when a younger member of Chesser’s family asked about the old photo. It shows him leaning against a NASA space capsule during a practice run, looking down at what’s in his hands while a ship looms in the background.
“What are you doing, checking your cellphone?” Chesser was asked.
No, he’s cleaning his face mask.
“Star Trek” characters might have carried hand-held communication devices in 1969, but the rest of the world wouldn’t have cellphones for another three to four decades.
‘THE WHOLE BUILDUP’
At the time, Chesser might have been too immersed in the part he played in history to recognize the gravity of the situation. Looking back, he wishes he had stayed in the Navy and been involved with other missions.
As the years passed, he took the advice of Eugene Cernan, who in 1972 was the last man to walk on the moon, and started telling others about his role. Chesser initially didn’t want the attention, but Cernan told him to put himself aside and focus on the event “that was a highly significant achievement in space.”
Even a 5-year-old recognized its importance.
Casey Place Hu of Fredericksburg recalled “the whole buildup” to the event as well as the way she thought news anchor Walter Cronkite was the president who came on TV every night to tell people what happened that day.
Her father was in Vietnam, so she and her sister and mother were living with her grandparents in Newport News. Her mother, Carolyn, had made a mobile of the solar system, and as the astronauts stepped onto the surface of the moon, her mom took one Polaroid picture after another.
Hu still has those grainy images, which show more of the blackness of space than the actions of astronauts. Both of her parents have died, and she guesses her mom sent the photos to her dad so he’d feel part of the moment.
While she remembers her family cheering when the American flag was planted, her favorite memories involved eating chewy chocolate snacks called Space Food Sticks and drinking Tang.
“That was very exciting,” she said. “We weren’t even allowed to drink Kool–Aid.”
Food was also a big part of the celebration of Angela Bufalo’s family in New York. There were about 15 people gathered in her basement to watch the broadcast, and even though the partiers could smell the lasagna, they all focused on the small TV screen.
Her late husband, Vincent, was born in Italy, became a United States citizen and was so proud of the ingenuity of his fellow Americans, said Bufalo, who lives at Chancellor’s Village in Spotsylvania County.
“When it was happening, we were all watching, very quiet,” she said, “then we all got so excited, jumped out of our chairs and hugged each other.”
And then they ate.
‘GOTTA BE NO. 1’
Becky Stewart, the resident program assistant at Chancellor, planned activities for the residents every day during the week leading up to the 50th anniversary. She assembled displays of iconic photos from the mission and put Moon Pies on the menu.
In 1969, Stewart was a teenager, living in the hills of Kentucky. She joked that somebody had taken a wrench to the TV antenna to make sure the reception was clear—or as clear as a broadcast from space could be.
Being able to see Americans walking on the moon, as it was happening, was a moment for the generations, she said.
“It was unbelievable for my parents,” she said. “Flight had happened in their lifetime, and they went from early flight to watching a man walk on the moon. It was the most amazing thing that mankind had ever done.”
Marcella Crowley, another Chancellor’s Village resident, agreed.
“That’s gotta be No. 1,” she said.
‘LESSONS WERE LEARNED’
Those who knew the “myriad of things that could go wrong” also felt relief when the astronauts got back in their spaceship and returned safely to Earth, said Jim Lynch of King George County. He was an aerospace engineer at the Navy base in Dahlgren from 1969 to 2005.
Because of his career, Lynch may have had a keener interest in the space race—and more awareness of the danger. Only 2½ years before the Apollo 11 liftoff, a flash fire swept through the Apollo 1 command module during a test of the launch, killing Roger Chaffee, Ed White and Gus Grissom.
“We have to remember that things did go wrong, tests failed, brave astronauts lost their lives, lessons were learned along the way,” Lynch said. “It was a case study of what it takes to achieve a big goal, and it starts with having the country behind it.”
Charles Cooper of Stafford County also was an engineer at Dahlgren and he knew that materials and technologies in space missions also could improve Navy weapons and the day-to-day lives of future generations.
“So much of what we take for granted today was made possible as a result of these new and advancing technologies,” he said, citing developments in communication, space flight, optics, materials, satellites and medicine.
Those advancements even led to the smartphones that allow a person to check their email while bobbing on a space capsule in the middle of the ocean.