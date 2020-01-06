Two motorists died in a head-on crash in southern Stafford on Monday, authorities said.
The crash occurred at 12:31 p.m. on State Route 218 in the White Oak area.
Amanda Vicinanzo, spokeswoman for the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, said the names of those killed are being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.
Stafford County Fire and Rescue Chief Joseph Cardello said Route 218 was shut down until 4 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of Little Whim and Ringgold roads to allow emergency responders a secure area to work the accident scene.
The accident remains under investigation.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.