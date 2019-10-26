Virginia's 28th House District has been sending Republicans to Richmond since 1982. In half of the general elections since then, Democrats didn't even field a candidate. When they did, their nominee was almost always routed.
But this year, Democrats believe they have a chance for a victory that could shift the balance of power in the House of Delegates.
The party's nominee, Josh Cole, nearly defeated Republican Bob Thomas in a close race in 2017. When the polls closed, Thomas had won the seat representing parts of Stafford County and Fredericksburg by only 73 votes.
In a June 11 primary election, former Stafford Supervisor Paul Milde defeated Thomas by 143 votes to earn the GOP nomination. After Cole's strong run two years ago—despite a meagerly funded campaign—he was renominated without any party opposition.
Democrats have poured money into the race in hopes of capturing the seat and swinging a 51-49 GOP edge in the House in their party's favor.
"This is one of the marque races in Virginia right now," said Stephen Farnsworth, professor of political science and director of the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington. “The 51-49 legislature creates an environment where the closest races of 2017 are likely to be the decisive races of 2019.”
Farnsworth said if Republicans retain control, the policy environment of 2020 will look a lot like it is now. If Democrats win the House and the Senate, though, it will be the first time in 20 years that the party will control both chambers at the same time.
“And with a Democratic governor, that creates an opportunity for far more liberal legislation than has been considered by the legislature in previous years," said Farnsworth. “Virginians can expect more critical treatment of Dominion Energy and more pro-environmental legislation.
"You might also see local options on Confederate monuments, more funding for education, and other Democratic policy preferences that have been held up in Republican majority committees for many years," said Farnsworth.
Cole grew up in the county, and is a 2009 graduate of North Stafford High School. Cole considers himself a “typical millennial,” and one who has had “quite a few jobs.”
Cole is the executive assistant to the chief executive officer of GCubed Inc., a government contractor headquartered in Stafford. He also serves on the Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent’s Equity, Diversity and Opportunity Committee, the Greater Fredericksburg Area Interfaith Council, and as president of the Stafford County NAACP. Cole is also an assistant pastor at Stafford's Union Bell Baptist Church.
Previously, Cole served as an academic advisor for Liberty University, as a behavior aid in the Richmond public school system, as a staff member for the clerk of the state Senate, and served as the chief of staff for a state delegate.
Cole said while working at the state Senate, he became discouraged with local representatives.
“It bothered me how we had local elected officials who would tell the constituents I'll support this, I’ll vote for this, vote for that, and go into subcommittee meetings where votes are not recorded and do the opposite,” said Cole. “Then the lobbyists come in and they do exactly what lobbyists tell them to do.”
Cole said he feels people are struggling in Stafford and Fredericksburg because of things going on in Richmond.
“To me, it's always been what's going on at the local level,” Cole said. “I wanted to fight for people who didn't have a voice, for single mothers, for people who are just barely getting by, and for people who had a wrong hand dealt to them in life, those who don't have fair representation in Richmond.”
Cole, whose top issues are improving transportation in the region, education and healthcare, also wants to ensure constituents succeed, “regardless of their religious background, where they come from, or their sexual orientation.”
Milde grew up in Occoquan and attended Prince William County public schools. He graduated from Woodbridge High School and moved to Stafford County 32 years ago. He began his career in politics in 2000 by serving on several county committees, then defeated Kandy Hilliard in 2005 for the Board of Supervisors seat representing the Aquia District.
Milde is president and owner of CIP Finishes, an apartment remodeling business that furnishes and installs finishing hardware in multi-family residential communities from Virginia Beach to Baltimore.
“As my business grew, I became more aware of government’s outsized influence on our economy and on the ability of businesses to succeed,” he said. “My interest grew as I watched our local government fail to protect Crow’s Nest. That drove me to run for supervisor in 2005.”
Milde served as a supervisor for 12 years, and successfully pushed to preserve Crow's Nest, a 3,000-acre natural area along Potomac Creek in the eastern portion of the county.
Milde has served on a variety of committees and boards in the region during his political career, including 11 years as a board member of the Virginia Railway Express and 10 years on the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.
Milde is campaigning on his “ability to get results, to improve people’s daily lives” and his “vast experience” with transportation issues. He also favors increased funding for education and improving the quality of life in the region.
“I know how much decisions made in Richmond can affect the quality of life in Stafford and Fredericksburg,” said Milde. “Our region must be represented by someone who will focus on quality of life issues like transportation.”
As of Sept. 30, Milde had raised $645,441 for this campaign and had a balance of $21,127, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. The same source reports Cole had raised $642,304 and had a balance of $286,191 for the same period
While fundraising for both candidates appears to be running neck and neck, the pool of donors differs significantly.
The bulk of Milde’s donations—nearly $530,000—comes from loans Milde made to his own campaign. His largest personal donation in Virginia ($15,250) came from the president and CEO of a Stafford consulting firm. The GOP nominee had only two out-of-state donations totaling $1,500.
Some of Cole’s big-dollar donations include $95,133 from the Democratic Party of Virginia, $40,000 from Clean Virginia Chairman Michael Bills, and $25,000 from Democracy PAC, a political action committee created by Democratic mega-donor George Soros.
While the Democrat has raised $313,909 in Virginia, 26 percent of his total came from out of state and an additional 14 percent came from Washington, D.C. Of those out-of-state donations, the biggest are from Calif. ($83,474), Maryland ($14,132), N.Y. ($14,105) and Washington State ($12,413).
“The huge amounts of money going into this district speak to the conviction among Democrats and Republicans around the commonwealth that this race matters a lot, that it's still quite close,” said Farnsworth.
But Cole isn’t just counting on cash to help push him over the victory line.
On Oct 22, the liberal advocacy group People For the American Way brought actor and political activist Alec Baldwin to Stafford to stump for both Cole and 28th District state Senate candidate Qasim Rashid. The following day, actress Connie Britton posted her message of support for Cole on social media, which Cole reposted and commented, “When you decide to run for public office you never know where your support will come from.”
