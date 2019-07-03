A $50 million bond referendum to repair, improve and upgrade some of Stafford County’s most dangerous roads is heading to circuit court—one of the final steps to getting it on the ballot for the November election.
Stafford supervisors approved the measure Tuesday night. If it's approved by the court, voters will have the final say Nov. 5.
The proposed bond would fund a variety of roadway improvement projects across the county, including large construction projects on Enon Road (at the U.S. 1 intersection), Garrisonville Road, Layhill Road, Leeland Road, Morton Road, Mountain View Road, Onville Road and Shelton Shop Road.
In addition, road widening and safety improvements would occur on Andrew Chapel Road, Barrett Heights Road, Brent Point Road, Brooke Road, Courthouse Road, Cropp Road, Decatur Road, Enon Road, Falls Run Drive, Ferry Road, Garrisonville Road, Hartwood Road, Heflin Road, Joshua Road, Kellogg Mill Road, Little Whim Road, McWhirt Loop, Poplar Road, Potomac Run Road, Ramoth Church Road, Rock Hill Church Road, Spotted Tavern Road, Stefaniga Road, Tacketts Mill Road, Telegraph Road, Truslow Road, Winding Creek Road and Woodstock Road.
The motivation for the November bond referendum largely came from an April 2018 comprehensive road evaluation that targeted 114 area roads that met a specific set of criteria. Essentially, the study was limited to “those roads having the greatest impact on county motorists, as well as those roads which could be addressed with the funding resources available to local government.”
The last time Stafford residents were asked to consider a local bond referendum to improve county roads was in November 2008. That referendum targeted 19 road projects at an estimated cost of $145 million, with $68 million of that coming from bond proceeds. Although the bond amount was set at $70 million, only $24 million worth of bonds were sold. The county spent an additional $16.4 million on the projects.
County officials say the latest round of road widening and safety projects, if approved, would begin immediately in coordination with the Virginia Department of Transportation. The major projects will be scheduled in the county’s capital improvement program as part of the annual budget process and are dependent on securing other state and federal funds.