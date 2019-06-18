Paragon Village 12 Theaters’ lobby was buzzing as the cast and crew of the A.G. Wright Middle School Film Club/Academy lined up on the red carpet to get photos snapped by family members, friends and even an official photographer.
Robert Long, the teacher of the after-school program, handed out popcorn vouchers. Philip Snow, film director and mentor to the group, handed out tickets to the theater showing the two student films featured in the special screening.
Katy Colucci, who directed and stars with a host of others in the short film “Turn Back the Clock,” in which three parents are magically transformed into kids for a day at school, was busy chatting with friends.
Meanwhile, theater customers going to other movies looked confused by all the young people having their big première night. Long let them know that the kids are students who created a film academy at the middle school in Stafford County.
Working for hours a day and for more days than they could keep track of, the students involved in the after-school program learned to write, film, light sets and edit to the point where they can make movies themselves.
The night’s second movie was a full-length film called “Soul Reaper—The Cursed Gem of Ahriman.”
It’s the tale of a group of “Dungeons & Dragons”-playing kids who find their world is filled with the problems and demons from the game.
The young actors are convincing, the dialogue moves the story along and scenes are shot on location, from the houses of those involved in the production to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, which becomes a museum for the movie.
At times, you can tell it’s a student film, but it manages to get its message across, and has acting and dramatic moments far better than you’d expect from middle school students.
Colucci, who plays one of the students trying to battle a demon in “Soul Reaper,” said she and the others involved in the club are thrilled at the chance to learn about filmmaking and to create their own stories on screen.
“It’s a lot more work that I ever thought it would be, but it’s been so great to be a part of all this,” said the eighth-grader.
Snow, who had a film-related business in Florida before becoming a federal employee, directed “Soul Reaper” and has been involved in the club/academy for several years.
His daughter, Michelle, a junior at Mountain View High School, was involved in the club when she was at A.G. Wright and worked on this year’s film as a production manager. His wife, Stephanie, served as an executive producer of the film and shot pictures at the night of the première.
“The whole family is involved,” he said with a laugh as the crowd of students and parents filed in to see the two films. “And there are so many other parents and volunteers who give their time and assistance in making all this possible.”
Long said that the film club is patterned along the lines of other school groups that come together to produce one-act plays or debate against other schools.
He said the school has slowly been able to acquire the needed video and editing equipment, and noted that local businesses and people with connections to the film industry have been helpful.
Snow said local actor and producer Jim Klock, a Stafford deputy who has made movies and acted in films such as “Green Book,” gives his time and expertise to help the group.
“He arranged for my daughter to be an intern on one of his films, which helped her to learn more and get a foot into the world of movies,” said Snow.
Long said several of the films made by the A.G. Wright Film Club over the years have been accepted by the Internet Movie Database, and that last year’s big feature, “Brinking News” is available on Amazon Prime.
Several of the students acting in this year’s feature film, which included some pretty cool special effects and its very own original theme song, say they might study film in college and would consider a job in the film industry if they could find one when their school days are through.
And some, like Colucci, said even though they will graduate and leave A.G. Wright, it’s likely they’ll find a way to come back and help with films being made in years to come.
“We had all sorts of students coming back to help, and it’s greatly appreciated,” said Long. “With all the time we spend together, it really becomes a family of sorts.”