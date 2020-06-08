The All Muslim Association of America filed a federal lawsuit Monday claiming Stafford County violated its religious rights by blocking its plans for a cemetery off Garrisonville Road.
The lawsuit calls the county’s decision to revise its cemetery ordinance in 2016 “discriminatory, arbitrary,” and alleges the county and its supervisors adopted a stricter ordinance than required by the state “to preclude a Muslim association from building a cemetery on land zoned for that purpose.”
It names Stafford County and the Stafford Board of Supervisors as defendants.
Tawfiq Rangwala of Milbank’s Litigation and Arbitration Group, the law firm that represents AMAA, said in a statement, “The county’s decision to ignore the Virginia Health Department’s guidance and amend its ordinances in a way that precludes the exercise of religious rights and freedoms should not be tolerated.”
AMAA board member Mossadaq Chughtai said his organization did everything the county asked his organization to do to create the cemetery and was surprised when it came time to file the permit.
“When we went to get the permit for the cemetery, we found out [the county] took certain steps to pass a zoning amendment, which had prohibited us to put a cemetery there,” Chughtai said. “We looked at everything. It was very clear: It was kind of a schemed, conspired plot to stop AMAA [from putting] a cemetery there.”
Muslim Advocates, a Washington, D.C.-based civil rights organization, is also representing AMAA.
Shannon Eubanks, Stafford’s community engagement manager, said county officials were still reviewing the lawsuit and had no comment Monday.
The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Alexandria alleges two violations of the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act of 2000, one violation of the First Amendment, four violations of the 14th Amendment, two Article 1 violations of the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and one violation of Dillon’s Rule, which limits localities’ powers to only those clearly granted by the state.
The lawsuit asks, in part, that the cemetery ordinance adopted by supervisors in December 2016 be declared invalid and unconstitutional and seeks compensatory damages in an “amount to be determined at a trial,” plus legal fees.
AMAA, a Virginia-based nonprofit organization, provides low-cost burial and funeral services to Muslims in the region, particularly those without close family or financial means. Its current cemetery on Brooke Road has reached capacity.
“We are running out of space and we desperately need this new cemetery,” Chughtai said. “All we want to do is help people without means get a burial in accordance with their faith. We followed all the rules and worked to appease Stafford County, but they still refuse to let us build our cemetery. We have no choice but to ask a court to help us fight for our right to religious freedom.”
In June 2016, after hearing about plans for a new cemetery across the street from his home, a Stafford resident sent an email to then-Rock Hill District Supervisor Wendy Maurer, expressing concern about the impact on his well water.
At that time, state code restricted cemeteries within 900 feet of wells that supply public water. The resident who wrote Maurer asked why the same standard did not apply to private wells.
Within two weeks, Anthony Toigo, the county’s citizen action officer, reported to the resident that the property belonged to the AMAA, which hadn’t yet filed plans for the cemetery. In an email to Maurer on June 21, 2016, Toigo wrote that he checked with the director of the Rappahannock Area Health District and concluded that as long as there was at least 100 feet between the homeowner’s well and the cemetery, it would pose no risk to public health.
The next day, Crystal Vanuch, then a member of the Planning Commission, wrote in an email: “This certainly doesn’t address the constituent’s question. Vanuch, who lives nearby the proposed cemetery and was elected last year to the Board of Supervisors, wrote to Maurer to suggest setting up a meeting with the county attorney about revising the regulation.
On Nov. 9, 2016, the Planning Commission voted 6–0 to recommend adoption of a new cemetery ordinance banning cemeteries within 900 feet of public drinking sources or private wells, which both Maurer and Vanuch had advocated for. On Dec. 13, 2016, the revised ordinance was passed by supervisors 7-0.
The lawsuit claims, “In a rushed and unusual process that a County Supervisor described as ‘totally out of the normal order,’ the County adopted the new cemetery ordinance.”
The lawsuit noted that then-Supervisor Jack Cavalier described the hearing and the vote on the ordinance as a “sham,” and stated that, “Both current and former supervisors have told me they have never seen such a spectacle.”
The AMAA said it was unaware of the new ordinance being passed and continued to make payments on the property, making the final payment in April 2017. According to the lawsuit, AMAA officials were not informed of the new ordinance until they approached county officials to begin the cemetery development process that fall.
The AMAA has petitioned the county to revise the ordinance so it could build the cemetery. In mid-March of this year, supervisors initiated proposed amendments to the ordinance, but the lawsuit says the intended effect of those amendments is unclear and the county has not provided a substantive response to requests by the AMAA for more information.
“The county has communicated to us they are considering proposing a new ordinance, but we don’t think it will sufficiently address [the issues presenting in our lawsuit],” said Melanie Westover–Yanez, a special counsel with Milbank. “Despite our efforts ... we’ve only basically been told that there’s a proposed ordinance.”
Westover–Yanez said the Department of Justice was involved in the matter at one time, but it is unclear if federal officials plan to pursue the case.
Chughtai said he hopes the lawsuit will ultimately reverse the ordinance, giving his organization permission to proceed with the cemetery.
“More important, we don’t want this kind of unfair, unlawful action in the future, for our generation or the next one,” he said. “We cannot have one county in this great country of the United States take these kinds of steps where they are denying very openly basic rights of all citizens, including Muslims.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.