Stafford County commuters have two additional fuel-saving options to travel to the nation’s capital starting Monday.
OmniRide, a Prince William County-based public transportation agency, will offer nonstop service on weekdays from the Staffordboro Boulevard Park & Ride lot to the Pentagon, as well as another multi-stop route to other commuter spots in the city.
The first of four nonstop Route 942 buses to the Pentagon departs Stafford at 4:33 a.m., arriving at the Department of Defense headquarters at 5:21 a.m. The last bus departs Stafford at 7:18 a.m., arriving at 8:20 a.m.
Five Route 942 buses make the return trip to Stafford from the Pentagon beginning at 2:10 p.m., arriving in Stafford at 3:04 p.m. The last Stafford-bound bus departs the Pentagon at 6:35 p.m., arriving at 7:31 p.m.
The second new route has the first of four buses departing Stafford at 4:38 a.m. The Route 543 commuter bus will stop at 14th Street and Independence Avenue, 14th Street and New York Avenue, and then Pennsylvania Avenue and 7th Street, before arriving at D and 9th Streets SW at 5:51 a.m. The last Route 543 bus departs the commuter lot at 7:23 a.m., arriving in D.C. at 8:42 a.m.
Four afternoon and evening buses return to Stafford beginning with departure from D and 7th Streets at 3:07 p.m., stopping at Pennsylvania Avenue and 7th Street and 14th and F streets, before returning at 4:34 p.m. The last evening bus with multiple stops departs Washington for Stafford at 5:20 p.m., arriving at 6:57 p.m.
According to the OmniRide’s website, a variety of cost options, including regular and reduced fares, are available. OmniRide is waiving all fees for the new Stafford to Washington routes until Dec. 31.
For more information, visit OmniRide.com.
