Stafford officials dedicated the newest fire station in the county on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
The long-awaited, official ceremony at Fire Station 14, located at 53 Shelton Shop Road, was originally envisioned for March, but the event was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Company 14 was first established in 2008, and originally began operations out of an old house located on the property. In 2011, that home was razed, and the station’s crew moved into a temporary trailer, remaining there until the new station was built.
Construction of the two-story, $7.7 million, 17,600 square-foot facility began in 2017, and firefighters moved into the new station in February.
Station 14 boasts a spacious industrial-grade kitchen, a relaxation room for firefighters, a large training classroom, roomy bunk rooms, showers, an exercise room, oversized lockers and plenty of office space. The station also has a brass fireman’s pole rising up to the second floor, the only one of its kind in the county.
The new fire station is designed to last 50 to 75 years and also features an integrated fan system in the vehicle bay area. That system is part of a diesel exhaust capture system that removes toxic fumes from the building. The bay also has a “hot zone” design that allows firefighters quick access to laundry and shower facilities on the ground floor when returning from incidents, keeping carcinogens and other toxins away from the living quarters.
Also new to the fire station are four-fold garage doors that open five times faster than traditional garage doors.
In addition to the building itself, Station 14 also has a three-story training tower on the premises that allows firefighters to break out a collection of firefighting and rescue gear for training.
Station 14 is staffed around the clock by three firefighter paramedics or firefighter emergency medical technicians, with a captain or lieutenant at the station at all times overseeing the first responders.
Fire Station 14 covers the State Route 610 corridor between Aquia Harbour and Rock Hill.
There are 12 fire stations in Stafford County and three standalone rescue squads.
