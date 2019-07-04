Stafford County fire officials responded to a residential fire on Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of Cliff Circle.
Fire and rescue units were dispatched to the residence at 12:36 p.m. and upon arrival discovered smoke coming from a single-story manufactured home.
Firefighters entered the home and brought the fire under control within 20 minutes.
Four adults and four children were displaced from the residence. There were no reported injuries.
As of late Thursday afternoon, county fire officials remained on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.