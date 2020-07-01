Stafford County officials are asking North Stafford residents to immediately begin conserving water while crews address a main break near the Smith Lake water plant.
Andrew Spence, Stafford County’s director of communications, said the break is located in the vicinity of Moncure Lane. He described the situation as “extremely serious.”
County utility crews are on the scene to locate the break and begin repairs, but until those repairs can be made, a limited amount of pumping capacity is available to bring water to residents in North Stafford.
Stafford officials are asking all residents who live north of Courthouse Road, and especially along the State Route 610 corridor, to immediately stop washing dishes and running dishwashers, doing laundry, washing cars, watering lawns, takings baths and showers, or doing anything routine that requires the use of water.
Currently, there is no estimated time of repair.
This story will be updated.
