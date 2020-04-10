Stay-at-home directives and public gathering restrictions have forced area church leaders and parishioners to find creative ways to hold services during the coronavirus pandemic this Easter Sunday.
“There’s a button on social media that’s called ‘share,’ and isn’t that what Jesus told us to do in Matthew 28?,” said Pastor Troy Dixon of Zion Church of Fredericksburg. “This pandemic is an opportunity for us to do something with the tools we have.”
Although Dixon’s church has about 200 members, online viewer numbers have soared to over 2,000 since the pandemic began. Dixon credits social media and his staff’s creativity for the rapid expansion of his online congregation.
Recently, Zion offered virtual communion, where members picked up prepackaged wafers at the church, then shared communion with the pastor during a live Sunday broadcast.
“It has been a wonderful, amazing engagement with the church community,” said Zion evangelist Charita Mariner. “We have people watching all over the globe.”
On Sunday, Dixon’s church will broadcast its Easter service on Facebook Live, beginning at 11 a.m.
Countless churches across the region are conducting meetings, Bible studies, prayer services and masses using the internet. For those who want to get out of the house, several area churches now offer drive-in services, where churchgoers remain in their vehicles at a safe distance from others.
Ernest Custalow, pastor of Grace Church of Fredericksburg, will lead a drive-in service at Dominion Raceway in Woodford Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m. He said those assembled at the racetrack will remain in their cars, positioned at a safe distance from each other.
“Instead of ‘amen, amen,’ I want to hear ‘honk, honk,’ ” Custalow said.
Drive-in services are not only a way to gather a large number of people together during the pandemic, but their popularity has risen.
At the outbreak of the pandemic in March, co-pastors Sharon and Dale Glasgow began hosting drive-in nondenominational services at their 10-acre farm, located at 448 Hartwood Road in southern Stafford County. Their first service at of the Glasgow Farm Church drew 63 cars.
“The next week, the number went up, and it went up again the next week,” said Sharon Glasgow.
Glasgow said she expects 200 cars, rain or shine, on Sunday when their Easter service begins at 2 p.m.
Churches have ramped up their internet presence, and virtual attendance at online Easter services this weekend is expected to soar.
“It’s been hard not to touch base and be with family and friends during this time,” said Custalow. “At a time like this, it’s extremely important to stay connected with one another, and especially with Christ.”
Dixon said people are looking for answers during the pandemic—more so than ever before—and he believes church is the place to find those answers.
“When there’s calamity and challenges at this level, I believe people become way more curious about God’s answers to the questions they have more than they did before,” said Dixon. “We realize life is fragile and within a minute it can become beyond our control. The Bible has always had answers to these perplexing questions all along.”
Sharon Glasgow views the coronavirus pandemic as a time of renewal for people who have not been regular churchgoers.
“People who weren’t following Christ are following him now, or they’re coming back,” she said. “I believe a revival is coming to America right now.”
Glasgow said she has found the pandemic is having extreme effects on people she has encountered at her church.
“They’ve been in tears, many feeling hopeless,” she said. “A lot of people have lost their jobs, they don’t know how to provide for their families when this is over, their savings are gone, marriages are struggling, there’s fighting. It’s a horrible situation now.”
Glasgow believes her church may begin offering two to three services on Sundays to meet the demand.
“We’ll do this every weekend,” she said. “People are loving drive-in churches.”
