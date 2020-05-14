Stafford County’s Aquia Landing Park has become such a popular destination to walk, exercise or fish that cars parked along the narrow streets in nearby neighborhoods are creating a safety hazard, according to area residents and law enforcement officials.
“The concerns of the neighbors are, you can’t get a firetruck down the street if you had to,” said Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz. “That’s the concern. It’s a safety issue.”
On March 30, Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order closed Virginia beaches to all activities, with the exception of exercise and fishing. That directive prompted county officials to close the gates at Aquia Landing’s parking area at the terminus of Brooke Road, leaving visitors who wanted to get out and stretch no other option than to park on adjacent public streets. The main concentration of those cars end up on Canterbury Drive.
Kimmitz said as long as motorists are not blocking driveways, fire hydrants, intersections or crosswalks, parking is allowed on Stafford’s pubic streets, but there are caveats.
“The code also says you can’t obstruct or impede the flow of traffic, and that’s where these complaints come in,” said Kimmitz. “They’re creating enough of a problem when we go down there, we’re having them move their vehicles.”
Kimmitz said there are narrow points of Canterbury Drive and other surrounding streets where motorists cannot park completely to one side. This leaves vehicles partially blocking the roadway to passing traffic, especially larger ones—such as emergency response vehicles.
The parking problem has gotten so severe that area residents asked county officials to take action, including the installation of “no parking” signs in the area.
During the Stafford Board of Supervisors’ May 5 meeting, several residents who live near the riverfront park submitted written comments expressing their concerns, which were read into the public record during the virtual meeting.
One concern involved cars being parked on both sides of the road.
“With the quarantine and [COVID-19] circumstances, this problem has increased significantly as we have had up to 30 cars at one time parked on both sides of Canterbury Drive, and also spilling over to Thorny Point [Road],” wrote Barrie Brown, who lives on Canterbury Drive.
Another resident wrote that she counted about a dozen cars parked on the street when she left her home to run errands. When she returned home two hours later, the number of parked cars had nearly doubled.
“I counted over 20 cars parked every which way,” wrote Vera Woltz, who also lives on Canterbury Drive.
Kimmitz said the parking problem near the popular park continues to evolve, as the local beach continues to draw more people every day.
“It’s constantly new people,” said Kimmitz. “We’ll go down there and warn 20 people, and go down the next day and it’s a different 20 people.”
Kimmitz said the sheriff’s traffic safety unit makes periodic checks in the area. During those patrols, officers make announcements on their vehicle’s public address system asking people to move those cars that are blocking the flow of traffic. In some cases, deputies have issued warning tickets.
According to Stafford County communications director Andrew Spence, county officials have ordered eight new “no parking” signs for the area. The county anticipates installing the signs in two to three weeks and they will remain in place until the park is reopened.
Kimmitz said once the signs are installed on streets near the park, deputies will take enforcement action, which could include a court summons or costly towing as a last resort. Parking violations typically run $35.
“You can prepay or come to court,” said Kimmitz.
Although Aquia Landing Park is closed for swimming and sunbathing, temperatures are expected to head into the 80s Friday and Saturday before cooler weather returns. Although it might feel like summer for most of the weekend, the county plans to continue to adhere to the governor’s order and keep county beaches closed.
“The [Historic] Port of Falmouth and Aquia Landing are closed, but all other parks are open,” said Mike Morris, Stafford County’s parks, recreation and community facilities director. “A lot of amenities within the park are closed, like restrooms and playgrounds, but we’re following the governor’s guidelines and keeping the beaches closed.”
Although Kimmitz said he hasn’t had any reports of sunbathers or swimmers at either of the two county beaches, he said any reports received will be handled by deputies who will provide citizens with information on the governor’s guidelines.
“Under the current guidelines, only exercise and fishing are allowed,” Kimmitz said.
