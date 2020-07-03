Although summer 2020 just got underway, the parking situation at Stafford County’s two riverfront recreational areas is already a hot issue.
Even though county officials decided that the Historic Port of Falmouth should become a natural area in early February, and “no parking” signs have been placed in the neighborhoods outside of Aquia Landing Park, county residents and business owners continue to complain, and county deputies continue to write tickets for those who block roadways, driveways and obstruct the flow of traffic.
Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said county deputies issued six summonses for parking violations and more than 100 warnings near Aquia Landing in June. At the Falmouth waterfront, Kimmitz said parking has not yet been an issue along River Road, but some improper parking has occurred along Ingleside Drive.
Sean Lucas, kitchen manager at Amy’s Café at 103 West Cambridge St., said his business has “no parking” signs posted everywhere near the restaurant, which motorists completely ignore.
“On Father’s Day and on Memorial Day, we actually had to designate people from here to control the parking,” said Lucas.
Lucas said during Memorial Day weekend, vehicles were left parked in the travel lane at the sharp curve near the restaurant, obstructing traffic.
To open up parking at Aquia Landing, Supervisor Cindy Shelton suggested marking the beachfront area with barrier tape and reopening the parking area to get some of the vehicles off nearby streets. At the same meeting on June 16, Stafford County Parks, Recreation & Community Facilities Director Michael Morris said the idea was possible, but said the lack of available land in the area to serve as a parking overflow causes challenges his department faces every summer.
“There’s not an easy answer to that at this time,” Morris told Shelton.
Morris also told supervisors that parks and recreation staff would have to be positioned at the beach to control parking.
“We need to have an allocation of how many people can come in and when we reach it, it’s shut down … no one else can come out,” said Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer.
In late May, county workers installed eight new “no parking” signs in the residential area near the entrance to Aquia Landing. Morris said he is now working with the Virginia Department of Transportation to add even more signs in an attempt to make it even more evident to motorists that parking is not permitted in the residential area.
Supervisor Tom Coen said overflow parking at the Historic Port of Falmouth could be located at St. Clair Brooks Park, at 80 Butler Road. Coen suggested beachgoers could park there, and walk to the waterfront area by county trail.
Coen also said he drove by the Falmouth park several times recently and witnessed “hordes of people trying to park illegally, overflowing the area.”
Coen suggested charging beachgoers a fee for parking, saying county residents already pay fees to use other services offered by the county’s recreation department, such as gymnastics or soccer leagues. Virginia Beach charges residents $3 to park at its beaches, and $7 for out-of-towners.
Although an official vote was never taken by supervisors on Feb. 4, Stafford County’s Parks and Recreation Commission designated Falmouth’s popular recreational beach area as a natural area during that meeting, meaning the county would no longer remove natural debris or trees, or groom vegetation in the area.
“For now, the area will remain untouched, allowing nature to run its course,” Morris said, “with the exception of signs that will be installed to alert visitors that the location is now a designated natural area.”
But the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic a short time after that February meeting caused county officials to turn their attention and resources to more urgent matters. Now, with the state having entered Phase 3 of reopening, Bohmke said county officials can once again focus on preserving the historic port as a natural area.
“Personally, I’d like it to go back to its natural state,” said Bohmke.
On Tuesday, supervisors will meet to authorize a public hearing to consider parking fees at both county riverfront beach areas.
