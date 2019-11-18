A pedestrian died Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in North Stafford, authorities said.

Raymond Smith, 71, of Stafford County, was struck as he attempted to cross the road around 7:30 a.m., according to Stafford Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo. The incident occurred near the Hidden Valley Mobile Home Park, at U.S. 1 and Tracey Streets. 

Northbound lanes of U.S. 1 were temporarily shut down for the duration of the incident.

First responders placed Smith into a medical transport vehicle, where he almost immediately went into cardiac arrest, Stafford Fire and Rescue Chief Joseph Cardello said. Although cardiopulmonary resuscitation and advanced life support procedures were administered, Smith died en route to an nearby hospital, Cardello said.

Vicinanzo said no charges had been filed against the driver, but the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Anyone with information should call 540/658-4400.

James Scott Baron: 540-374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

