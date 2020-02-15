A 17-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting his mother and his 6-year-old brother in their Fauquier County home was arrested on Saturday in North Carolina, authorities said.

Fauquier County Sheriff’s deputies say Levi H. Norwood’s father, Joshua, returned home about 6 p.m. Friday to find his wife Jennifer, 34, and their son, Wyatt, 6, shot to death. Sheriff’s officials said after the father discovered the deaths, young Norwood fired several shots at his father, wounding him.

The father notified 911 and was later taken to a nearby medical facility, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police responded to the scene and attempted to negotiate with Norwood, who was believed to be barricaded inside the residence in the 12000 block of Elk Run Road in the Midland area of the southern part of the county, near the Stafford County line.

Fauquier County Sheriff’s Sgt. James Hartman said law enforcement officials entered the home about 10:15 p.m. on Friday, searched the house, outbuildings and other areas of the property, but Norwood could not be located. A broader search of the area continued through the night, including door-to-door checks with area residents. This effort was assisted by surrounding law enforcement agencies, helicopter units, unmanned aerial systems and K-9 units.

The search for Norwood ended Saturday afternoon when he was apprehended in North Carolina, after a store’s employees reported a shoplifter to police, said Hartman in an email to The Associated Press.

Fauquier Sheriff Robert Mosier said Saturday afternoon that a red 2007 Toyota Camry was stolen about 10 miles from the Norwood home. Mosier said bloodhounds had tracked Norwood’s scent to the area of the stolen car. That vehicle was recovered in North Carolina at the time of his arrest, Hartman said.

Norwood was charged with two counts of murder, police said.

Fauquier County School Superintendent David Jeck said all activities in the county school system are canceled until Tuesday, including church services. On Tuesday morning, counselors and psychologists will be at Mary Walter Elementary and Liberty High schools to provide assistance to students and staff.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments