A year after Pratt, the region’s oldest medical practice, split from a hospital group to regain its independence, Pratt physicians once more are part of a larger network.
Spotsylvania Regional Medical Practice and HCA Virginia Physicians announced this week that the Pratt doctors have joined their staff and will be called Pratt Medical Group.
“Pratt Medical Group has a long-standing tradition of providing exceptional care to the greater Fredericksburg community,” said David McKnight, CEO of the Spotsylvania hospital. “We are excited to … welcome them to the SRMC family.”
Pratt has more than 100 staff members, including 16 doctors and eight nurse practitioners.
For patients, the partnership shouldn’t result in any disruptions in medical records—which are being transferred over—or insurance coverage, said Margo Catalano, assistant vice president of marketing with HCA Healthcare in Richmond.
Pratt is shutting down two of its five offices, and patients are being notified where their provider will be practicing or where they can get imaging services, Catalano said. Pratt offices on the campuses of Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and Mary Washington Hospital will remain open, along with the Pratt office at 1500 Dixon St. in Fredericksburg.
Five doctors combined their practices in 1937 to form the Pratt clinic, which operated independently until 1998, when the group partnered for the first time with an outside health care company. That was Symbion, a group based in Nashville, and that affiliation lasted four years.
Pratt doctors bought back the practice, suffered from lawsuits in the early 2000s when physicians wanted to leave and got tangled in the company’s non-compete clause, then stabilized and continued to grow.
In 2014, Pratt announced it was partnering with Sentara Healthcare, a Norfolk-based facility, in order to provide more services for patients and employees. That affiliation lasted until 2018, when Scott Walker, Pratt’s physician leader, proudly announced that Pratt was returning to its status as an independent group.
Pratt finalized its break from Sentara in mid-October 2018 and Spotsylvania Regional announced its new affiliation with Pratt almost a year to the day later.
A press release from the hospital stated the change helps Pratt continue its mission of promoting access to care, maintaining wellness and managing illnesses “in a high-quality, cost-effective manner.”
“We are aligning with an organization committed to our shared vision of patient-centered excellence,” Walker said in the release.
In recent years, health care has shifted more from private practices to the same kind of “big box” approach that put mom-and-pop stores out of business, stated an article in the Health section of U.S. News & World Report’s website.
Independent doctors face the considerable investment of covering the cost of space, expensive medical equipment and salaries for office staff, not to mention the burden of complying with ever-changing health care regulations and dealing with third-party insurances, according to the MD Magazine.
More information about the new Pratt operations is available at hcavirginiaphysicians.com/campaigns/pratt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.