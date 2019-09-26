If there’s ever any question about how deep military service runs in the Fredericksburg region, one look at The Free Lance–Star’s annual “Salute to Veterans” should answer it.
The newspaper is continuing its tradition of publishing a special section around Veterans Day to honor residents who’ve served in the Armed Forces. The 2018 section was the biggest so far, with 453 photos and information from veterans who fought in the Civil War or the ongoing war against terror, in the European theaters of World War II or jungles of Southeast Asia.
Also included are those who wore the country’s uniform in times of peace, but were trained to defend the nation’s borders.
This year’s section will be included in the Sunday, Nov. 10, edition, but now is the time for all good men and women to get their submissions to the newspaper.
Starting Monday, those interested in participating can contribute photos online at fredericksburg.com or at The Free Lance-Star office, 1340 Central Park Blvd., Suite 100, in Central Park. Please do not send photos through the mail.
The newspaper will accept submissions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday of next week at its office. Online submissions can be made Monday through Oct. 7, but none will be accepted after that date.
Submissions must be limited to one photo per veteran and a description of up to 35 words. Text should follow this format: “John Smith: U.S. Army, private, served 1979-2002 in active duty and later as a chemical noncommissioned officer.”
Participants also can include a brief paragraph about any unusual or extraordinary experience.
In addition, this year’s section will showcase the many groups and organizations in the Fredericksburg region whose volunteers work to improve the lives of those who served our country. Those who build wheelchair ramps or provide job training, raise money for families whose loved one died in service or help residents apply for veterans’ benefits will be listed.
To be included, submit information in writing about your group, including a description of the services provided, contact person and daytime phone number. If possible, include a photo of your group’s activities.
Information can be emailed to cdyson@freelancestar.com or mailed to Cathy Dyson at the newspaper. No phone calls, please.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.