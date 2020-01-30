A disabled Stafford County resident would like to build a new bathroom, but county officials aren’t yet ready to accommodate him, even after making a generous proposal.
George Woodall, a 74-year-old Vietnam veteran, lives in his family home in the 600 block of Jett Street.
In July 2008, Woodall was diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and was rated 100 percent service-connected disabled by doctors at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Today, he has a paltry 12 percent lung capacity.
A remodeled bathroom would allow Woodall to access a shower on his scooter, and would feature an upgraded ventilation system to extract steam from the room that could restrict his lung capacity even further.
Woodall is closing in on a grant through the VA’s Specially Adapted Housing program to build it.
“I had an architect draw up the plans. I have blueprints,” said Woodall. “The county has a copy of the plans and the building permit, so as soon as the VA finishes up with the grant work, I’ll go ahead and get it done.”
But Woodall’s home requires a 5-foot expansion to create the new bathroom, and that would encroach onto an adjacent, undeveloped lot owned by the county.
It appears the only thing standing between Woodall and his new bathroom is the property line.
At least, that’s what Woodall and county officials thought.
Stafford officials figured the sliver of county-owned property adjacent to Woodall’s home could be divided in half between Woodall and the neighbor behind him: 72-year-old Vietnam veteran Chris MacArthur, who lives in the 600 block of Jett Street with his wife, Anna Marie.
But MacArthur doesn’t want the free land, and his position has forced county supervisors to reconsider what they first thought would be a routine property transfer.
The vacant lot, formerly known as Woodland Drive, runs adjacent to both Woodall’s and MacArthur’s properties. At one point, the road connected Culpeper Street to Jett Street. Thirty years ago, as additional homes and roads were built directly south of the two men’s properties, Stafford stopped maintaining the road and blocked its use as a connector. For the last three decades, MacArthur has used a portion of the old road to access his driveway.
Woodall contacted county officials about acquiring the vacant property. A public hearing was set for Jan. 21 to discuss the county’s proposal to vacate the 16,000-square-foot parcel, deeding half the lot to MacArthur and half to Woodall.
Because of their differences over the years, the two veterans never spoke to each other about the county’s plan, so supervisors appeared to be caught off guard when MacArthur showed up at the public hearing to object to the property transfer.
MacArthur told supervisors he was under the impression Woodall could not build onto the right of way, but had no objection to the new bathroom being built.
“It’s a fair thing for him to want,” said MacArthur, whose wife has used a wheelchair since suffering a stroke. “I don’t think it’s an unfair request on his part. He needs a handicapped bathroom. I’d love to have one for [Anna Marie].”
MacArthur, the only county resident to speak at the public hearing on the issue, told supervisors one of his concerns was the higher real estate tax bill that would result from the property transfer.
Bryon Counsell, Stafford County’s deputy director of capital engineering and construction, told supervisors that he confirmed with the commissioner of the revenue that the transfer would not result in a tax increase—an assertion some supervisors would later question.
MacArthur said he also feared liability from the tall trees on the lot that lean into an adjacent neighbor’s yard, as well as the burden of upkeep on the additional property.
“I am [Anna Marie’s] primary caregiver, 24/7,” said MacArthur. “I take care of her, I take care of the house, cleaning, everything. I also take care of the yard. It’s a lot. I don’t want the additional maintenance. … I don’t want that. I just don’t have time for that.”
After some discussion between supervisors and county officials, Supervisor Meg Bohmke proposed supervisors follow county staff recommendations to vacate the property, prompting Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer to speak up.
“I’ve been doing this a long time, and I’ve never heard where we’re forcing a resident to take property that he already says he doesn’t want and creates a liability for him,” Dudenhefer said. “So, we’re helping one and we’re hurting another. I don’t see where that’s a legitimate reason to vacate.”
“Is there a way that we can grant a waiver or a variance?” Supervisor Crystal Vanuch asked. “Is there any other option other than him accepting the other land? Have we looked at that?”
“If you’re increasing the size of your property, you’re going to pay taxes,” said Supervisor Gary Snellings.
“In terms of transmitting this from right of way to property, it would still be treated as a lot, that’s how they look at it,” said Jason Towery, county public works director. “They don’t look at it as a certain square footage in this case, they look at it as a buildable lot.”
Snellings responded, “That would be a tax increase if you’ve got a buildable lot.”
Bohmke then moved to defer the decision on splitting the lot between the neighbors.
“I thought, as a board member, that those options had been worked out and I was incorrect,” Bohmke said after the meeting. “We are working right now to come up with a solution for both property owners and for the county.”
Perhaps the county will offer the two men a property arrangement both can live with.
“I’d like the county to get it over so I can get on with my life,” said Woodall. “I’m not asking for the moon, I just want to live out the rest of my life with a little bit of dignity.”
