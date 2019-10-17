Qasim Rashid

Birthplace: Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Age: 37

Family: Married, three children.

Background: Human rights lawyer, graduate of T.C. Williams School of Law at the University of Richmond. Serves on a variety of boards and works with nonprofit organizations dedicated to education, health care, and women’s rights.

Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? No.

Top three campaign issues: We are running a people-powered campaign that fights for working families. In Richmond, we will pass legislation to help increase teacher pay and the living wage, expand health care access, and fight the opioid epidemic, as well as strengthen our infrastructure to ensure our safety, security and an increased quality of life.

Campaign website: QasimRashid.com

