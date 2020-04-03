intro_blue

The city of Fredericksburg and King George, Caroline and Stafford counties have entered into a new regional joint emergency agreement that will allow a broader extension of mutual aid support between each of the localities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s critical in these times of crisis that we work together,” said Fredericksburg City Manager Timothy Baroody. “The virus doesn’t understand boundaries; we’re one big community during this pandemic.”

Current mutual aid in the region is limited to emergency response to fires, vehicle crashes, and other emergencies. The latest agreement by area officials extends mutual aid to include information technology, building inspectors, animal control officers and other services.

—James Scott Baron

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments