It’s almost as if the state’s stay-at-home order includes a take-out-the-trash clause.
One local garbage collector feels that might be the case, and believes two actions last month initiated by Gov. Ralph Northam to help quell the spread of coronavirus may have led to what he sees as a dramatic increase in residential trash collection throughout the region.
“Literally, we have seen a 50 percent increase in weight,” said Danny Shifflett, owner of Shifflett’s Waste Service of Stafford County.
On March 17, Northam issued a request for Virginians to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, following up less than two weeks later with a stay-at-home order.
“Basically, every home we pull up to has one of our cans, some of their own cans, plus bags full of every bit of grass or dirt they can dig up in their yard, every closet in their house, every bit of kids clothing and toys, the garages, the sheds, everything is being cleaned out,” Shifflett said.
Shifflett said on usual pick-up days during this time of the year, his road crews will find a few additional bags of waste alongside his standard-issue green trash collection bins. But with the state on lockdown, many of Shifflett’s 26,000 customers have turned their attention to major clean-up projects around their homes.
Shifflett said customers are cleaning out mounds of long-forgotten odds and ends that have cluttered their basements, storage sheds and garages for years.
Collecting all of that trash is not only a bigger task for Shifflett’s crews, it’s also hitting him in the wallet. Private trash haulers pay each time they visit the regional landfill based on the weight of the loads they carry.
Shifflett said his February landfill bill totaled $52,000 for the 11 trucks in his fleet, and in March, he spent $80,000 serving the same number of customers.
“On top of that, you have the guys working more hours because of the excess weight, so then your payroll spikes with overtime,” said Shifflett. “There’s also additional wear and tear on our vehicles.”
Officials at the Rappahannock Regional Landfill on Eskimo Hill Road in Stafford said they have seen an increase of nearly 22 percent in residential waste delivered to the landfill between March 15 and April 18, compared with the same period last year.
“Although residential activity has picked up, trash haulers bringing in commercial loads from restaurants and industrial and commercial buildings have declined, as most of those businesses are closed,” said M.C. Morris, community outreach supervisor for the landfill, which is jointly operated by Stafford and Fredericksburg.
Even though the landfill is now closed Sundays and Mondays during the pandemic, Morris said there is still a steady stream of do-it-yourselfers who choose to haul their own trash to the landfill or to the two convenience centers.
She said new safety procedures have been put in place to help keep landfill employees and customers safe.
“We are recommending that people stay at a real good social distance,” said Morris. “We’re trying to give people the space, so only two people per container is allowed.”
Morris also said a new traffic pattern for vehicles entering the landfill helps optimize safety and social distancing, while allowing better traffic flow. Coupons used for entry to the landfill, which were once handed to the gate attendant, are now dropped into a collection box at the entry point.
King George County Administrator Neiman Young said the county’s landfill has seen about a 27 percent increase in residential waste since the governor issued the stay-at-home order, but the closure of local businesses, coupled with the reduction in hours of operation at the landfill, has also resulted in a loss of revenue for the county.
“We’re definitely seeing an impact with the stay-at-home order,” said Young. “We saw a loss of 1,400 tons over the last two Saturdays. … The loss has already cost about $7,000 in anticipated revenue.”
King George owns the landfill, but it is run by Waste Management Inc. through a public-private partnership. The landfill also accepts trash from localities outside of King George.
Although the number of commercial truck visits to the landfill has dropped off, residential business at the county’s two convenience centers has almost doubled over the last several weeks.
Young said out-of-county residents can use the landfill after paying a fee, but access to the facility, as well as the convenience centers, is reserved primarily for King George residents who display a county decal on their vehicle’s windshield.
“We’re being more vigilant,” said Young. “Last Sunday, we had to turn away seven people from Stafford County who came here trying to utilize King George County facilities.”
Spotsylvania County has also experienced an increase in usage of its 13 convenience centers, as well as a slight reduction in commercial loads being delivered to the county landfill.
“There has been an 18 percent increase in residential waste by weight brought to the Livingston Landfill,” Michelle McGinnis, director of community engagement, wrote in an email. “[The landfill] has seen a slight decrease in commercial tonnage as well, and we suspect that may be attributed to the current state of local business.”
Spotsylvania officials recently considered a user fee at their convenience centers to reduce the tax subsidy required to operate the county’s solid waste management program. That proposal was rejected by county supervisors during their April 14 meeting.
