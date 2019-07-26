After 200 years, Falmouth’s Union Church finally has a new bell tower.
Early Thursday morning, a refurbished, 4,400–pound belfry was carefully craned directly over the historic Carter Street church in Stafford County. By 9:30 a.m., with guidance from workers positioned high atop the church, the crane operator slowly lowered the colonial–era bell tower into place, precisely where the original had sat since 1819.
Thursday’s placement of the tower topped a three-month restoration effort by Al Anderson and his team from Timber Works of Interest, headquartered in Pilot.
Anderson was contacted by the church’s board of trustees 20 years ago to restore the decaying bell tower, but the group only had $1,500 in its budget at the time. Although Anderson couldn’t complete the project for that price, the trustees never forgot him.
“I was surprised when I got a call about six months ago—20 years later—and they asked if I’d come back and look again and give them an estimate,” said Anderson.
Anderson returned to Falmouth and inspected the building, presented a scope of work to the trustees, and work was soon underway.
Although it was Anderson’s goal to save as much of the original timbers within the tower as possible, he discovered there was very little of the original wood that could be salvaged.
“The cap and the spire had suffered a lot of water damage,” said Anderson. “We replaced virtually everything in the belfry and the base of the spire.”
In each of his restoration projects, Anderson tries to use the exact species of wood used by the original builders. The original timbers used in Union Church were old longleaf pine.
“So that's what we've done here,” said Anderson.
Anderson located several large sections of the pine in Frederick, Md., and purchased them on the spot.
“I was fortunate enough to find some salvaged timbers up in Maryland,” said Anderson. “They were big pieces. I bought three. They were 12 by 18 inches, 32 feet long. We milled those on site here to get the specific sizes we needed for the repairs.”
Years ago, Union Church served local Baptists, Episcopalians, Presbyterians and Methodists, with each denomination taking turns on Sundays.
As Falmouth grew, individual denominations began building their own churches in the surrounding area. Soon, Union Church was no longer useful to any specific congregation.
Union troops, who occupied the structure during the Civil War, allegedly helped themselves to most of the prime timbers, as well as the original bell, which was replaced after the war by the present day 300–pound bell, cast in 1860.
A severe windstorm in 1950 finally collapsed the building’s roof over the main sanctuary, and most of the walls fell in the same storm.
“In the 60s or early 70s, the back wall of the church was capped and covered with original bricks from the church,” said Anderson, but as the years passed, the church became neglected, and fell into disrepair.
What's left today is an original 10–foot–deep section of the church's brick face, which includes an entryway and the original wood steps that lead upward to a second story balcony area.
The church is managed by a group of trustees, who were originally appointed by the county to manage the church after the Civil War.
"As those trustees died or moved away, the court would appoint replacement trustees, and that has continued up to the present time,” said trustee Jerrilynn Eby MacGregor.
The continuity in trustees continued for years, but by the late 1990s, the church was again without a group of trustees to care for the aging building.
According to MacGregor, in the early 2000s, trustee Chris Shelton, who also works for Stafford County Fire and Rescue, addressed the safety concerns associated with the bell in the tower, which at that time, was barely being supported by rotted timbers.
“That was a hazard to life and limb,” said MacGregor. “We wanted to get the work done, it was just a matter of raising the money.”
Shelton and several of his associates shored up the belfry with timbers and removed the bell, which was transported by truck to the Stafford County Government Center, where it remained in storage for several years.
In the late 2000s, Falmouth resident and local historian Lenetta Fuller Schools realized the building was deteriorating rapidly and began finding others in the community who were willing to serve as church trustees.
“She went to court and had us appointed as trustees,” said MacGregor.
Schools and the trustees managed to raise $10,000 for a new roof, to seal up numerous holes and paint woodwork.
Schools passed away in 2016 at age 69.
MacGregor said the church’s bell tower restoration project was completed thanks to a generous, anonymous donor who came forward to pay for the project.
“This couldn't have happened without him,” said MacGregor.
In addition to the work on the church’s belfry, some interior and exterior work remains, including repairing areas that attracted souvenir hunters who have removed historic bricks from the site. Iron bars have also been placed in strategic locations within the structure to help support the building’s brick walls.
MacGregor said all of these efforts will help ensure the church is structurally sound for the next generation of trustees.
Anderson’s said he’s extremely proud of his latest restoration project.
“This is putting the cap on,” Anderson said. “But, we've still got work to do.”
Anderson said remaining work on the tower includes the reinstallation of the tower’s louvers, putting siding on the belfry and finishing the flooring on the first floor of the church. He estimates his work will be done within two weeks. Masons will remain at the site for the next 30 days.