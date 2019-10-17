Richard H. Stuart
Birthplace: Fredericksburg
Age: 55
Family: Married, two daughters and one son
Background: State senator since 2008. Grew up in Westmoreland County, attended Virginia Wesleyan College, the T.C. Williams School of Law at the University of Richmond and studied international law at Emmanuel College at Cambridge University. Marine Corps reserve for eight years. Served on many boards and civic organizations, including Woodland Academy, Westmoreland Volunteer Fire Department, George Washington National Memorial Foundation, the Bay Trust Company, the Bank of Lancaster, Riverside Tappahannock Hospital, Moot Court Board for T.C. Williams School of Law, and Northern Neck Land Conservancy. Also served as a commonwealth’s attorney, county attorney and school board attorney.
Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? No.
Top three campaign issues:
Transportation: I have worked diligently and continue efforts to get more funding for transportation and congestion relief, including dedicating the internet sales tax for more transportation dollars and using the shoulder on Interstate 95 as travel lanes during peak times.
Managing growth: Growth and transportation go hand and hand, so I have worked hard to try to give localities the tools they need to manage growth. I currently have bills already filed in the Virginia Senate which would allow localities to enact impact fees to pay for infrastructure regarding growth.
Education: During my time in the senate, I have been a champion for the public schools. My mother was a public school teacher as is my wife, and I am a product of public schools. We were able to give another 5 percent raise this year in the budget and I am working to make our schools safer by using creative ways to try to get retired law enforcement officers into the schools to protect our children.
Campaign website: StuartForSenate.com
