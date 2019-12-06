When Yousef Haggy volunteered to design an app that shows a list of food pantries in the Fredericksburg area, the 18-year-old asked for data from the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.
He was surprised to see that almost 60 churches and organizations in the region partner with the food bank to offer canned goods, boxed items and fresh food to those in need.
“I wasn’t really expecting that,” Haggy said. “I thought it would be much smaller.”
Haggy, who graduated from Riverbend High School in June, had been looking for meaningful projects during his downtime at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. He’s a freshman who plans to major in computer science.
He had worked with a nonprofit before, developing an app that would help the humanitarian organization, United to Heal, sort and ship medical supplies overseas. He learned the food bank needed help getting the word out about various aspects of its programs.
Haggy designed an app called FredFoodVA that can be downloaded, for free, on Apple and Android devices. It provides a list of programs in the region, from Colonial Beach to Locust Grove in Orange County and from Spotsylvania County north to Triangle. The app includes information about each pantry, hours of operation, and when one is selected, coordinates with the map app to provide directions.
The app also notifies users through Twitter when there are any changes in pantry operations.
It “provides real time, convenient access to services in the area for people who need help and may not have access to computers to find information,” said Atiye Chappell, the food bank’s director of strategic initiatives. “It will take a community effort to solve hunger, and we are so grateful to Yousef for donating his skills.”
The food bank secures and delivers more than 3.6 million pounds of donated food and grocery products every year. It provides support for 160 partner agencies and operates more than 250 hunger-relief programs, including emergency shelters, food pantries, Food for Life boxes for seniors, mobile pantries and programs for school children.
More information is available at fredfood.org or by downloading the new app, FredFoodVa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.