It took just six seconds for church security team member Jack Wilson to take down a shotgun-wielding gunman who had just shot two parishioners inside a Texas church four days after Christmas.
“The performance of Jack Wilson was nearly flawless,” said Glenn Blandford, a member of the recently formed Greater Fredericksburg House of Worship Safety and Security Coalition.
The Dec. 29 shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ in the Fort Worth suburb of White Settlement was captured on a video livestream during the morning church service.
“[Wilson] stayed focused and drew, fired and then moved in tactically,” said Blandford. “That’s what it’s all about. It’s training for situations just like that.”
While churches attract a diverse range of members of the community at large by offering fellowship and spiritual support, Blandford said that in these times, they must also be aware that some who come to services could bring with them dangerous thoughts and plans for action against others.
“Safety and security is just one piece of the puzzle that all congregations must deal with to keep parishioners safe,” said Blandford, a retired Pentagon police sergeant.
His recently formed coalition, based out of Hartwood Presbyterian Church, was created as a closed social media group for members of church safety teams in the Fredericksburg region to share timely information in the event of an actual church-related emergency.
The group also provides training to establish church safety teams to serve in a variety of roles.
Blandford said the most important aspect of forming a team is selecting the right people for the job who can de-escalate a variety of situations professionally and calmly, control liability risks and administer first aid.
“The No. 1 emergency that a church safety team will encounter is a medical emergency,” Blandford said. “It’s critical to have medical supplies on hand, a trauma bag, and it’s absolutely critical to have medical training, qualified personnel and an AED [automated external defibrillator] in every church.”
Blandford said after a complete physical evaluation of a church is conducted, and after training is provided to a capable safety team, only then can a conversation begin about firearms and firearms training.
According to the FBI, hate crimes in churches, synagogues, temples and mosques increased nearly 40 percent between 2014 and 2018, the latest year for which the FBI has data. The shooting at the Texas church came just hours after five people were stabbed in an attack at a synagogue in New York’s Rockland County on Dec. 28.
“We tell people don’t be paranoid, but be prepared,” said Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur.
Decatur said his office began proactive training for schools and businesses following the Sandy Hook [Newtown, Conn.] Elementary School shooting in December 2012. But he said over the last two years, several area churches have stepped up and asked for safety training.
“Everything we teach businesses, we teach churches as well—like when is the best time to make a deposit,” said Decatur. “Prevention, that’s what we’re after.”
Pastor Darryl Mosley of Stafford Crossing Community Church in southern Stafford said his church has worked with Decatur’s team on security issues, but is also prepared for other issues his congregation might face.
“We’re not going to live in fear and we can’t make this church attack-proof, but we can minimize the results and have a plan of prevention or minimizing the event,” said Mosley.
While Mosley said attendees at his church are representative of the community at large, he concedes some may come to a church feeling emotionally distraught.
To help prevent and deter crime, Mosley admits every part of the church is monitored by security cameras, but declined to speak in specifics about the church’s overall security plan.
“Our church is filled with former military, active duty, and all kinds of three-letter organizations,” Mosley said. “We are blessed to have some who volunteer to help in security matters.”
North Stafford’s Mount Ararat Baptist Church has enhanced the overall security package on its sprawling campus with the help of the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department.
“We have adopted a color code system for entrances to the church,” said John Cook, pastor of care of counseling. “This is another marker for first responders, to enter through entrance number six, or whatever.”
Cook came to the church six years ago and found the church already had a safety team in place, which started out as protection for children, keeping them in a safe place, with adult eyes and ears on them at all times.
Today, the massive community church has more than 4,000 parishioners and has a trained safety and security detail made up of state and local law enforcement personnel, as well as members of federal law enforcement agencies and the military.
“They have our people’s backs, so they can enter into a place of worship and understand this is a safe place for them as well as their children,” said Cook.
Cook said members of his team realize a church should be warm and welcoming, but he also realizes there are people who want to do harm to others.
“We have to be ready,” Cook said. “The security team provides an important ministry within the church. They take their job very seriously, and they are very good at what they do.”
Cook believes all area churches should have a plan for a wide range of scenarios, citing several possible examples such as children either walking away or being taken away from a safe area, medical emergencies, fires, hazardous weather conditions, strangers at the church “acting a little different,” and the worst-case scenario: an active shooter within the congregation.
“People think churches are sanctuaries of security and refuge, but we must be prepared for the worst-case scenario,” said Decatur. “Preparation, communication and partnership with law enforcement can help prevent bad things from happening.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.