Fire caused considerable damage to a North Stafford home on Saturday, displacing the occupants.
Stafford County firefighters responded to the residence in the 50 block of Dorothy Lane at 5:46 p.m., and had the fire under control in 20 minutes.
Fire Chief Joseph Cardello said damage to the two-story, single-family home occurred in the rear of the home, extending through the roof of the structure. Neighboring homes suffered damage from radiant heat from the fire, but Cardello said there were no injuries in those homes.
Three occupants were home at the time of the fire, but all were safely able to exit the home without injury.
Cardello said the fire appears to have started in a barbecue grill on the rear deck of the home, but the investigation remains ongoing.
