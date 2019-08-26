Search efforts in Caroline County have resumed for a boater who disappeared on the Rappahannock River on Sunday.
Around 2 p.m. yesterday, a boat carrying two men on the river overturned after hitting a sandbar in the area of Eva Drive and Snowden Road in the Portagabo Bay area of the county. One of the men was recovered by rescue personnel—another man remains missing.
Drones searched the area for the man on Sunday, but the search yielded no results and was halted at sunset.
The search resumed shortly after 8 a.m. this morning.