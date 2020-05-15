Resuming in-person services inside churches may seem like a welcome thing to do after weeks of staying home, but some area pastors are still not ready to preach from the pulpit.
Although some local churches will open their doors this Sunday under Gov. Ralph Northam’s reopening Phase I guidelines, several area pastors say they will take a pass for now and err on the side of caution until the COVID-19 pandemic is tamped down further.
“Our plan is to stay the course for the time being. We’re not planning on going back to in-person gatherings anytime soon,” said the Rev. Joseph Hensley, pastor of St. George’s Episcopal Church in Fredericksburg.
Hensley said with so many unknowns as to which way the coronavirus pendulum might swing, leaders of his diocese believe allowing its churches to return to in-person services this month is premature.
“When we gather in large groups, even with social distancing, we’re potentially causing risks for other people, and we don’t want to do that,” said Hensley.
Although Northam’s plan to reopen churches does shine a few rays of hope for Virginia reopening entirely someday, for now the list of safety precautions and requirements for churches to hold in-person services is long.
Under Phase I rules, churches must limit their capacities to 50 percent while maintaining social distancing, and families must be seated six feet apart. Face masks are encouraged, and no items can be passed to or between attendees who are not family members.
Churches must also be cleaned and disinfected before and after each service, and pandemic-related health signs must be posted in plain view. Sanitizing stations, controlled entry and exits points, and other suggestions are also listed as “best practices” in the directive.
“People can’t just come in and sit where they want to sit,” said Ernest Custalow, lead pastor of Grace Church of Fredericksburg in Spotsylvania County. “If you’re coming, you need to RSVP online and get a ticket.”
Custalow expects 100 to 125 parishioners at his church when he opens his doors Sunday. Churchgoers must follow a chalk-marked sidewalk path to enter, and the pastor said he has asked all parishioners to bring face masks.
“I’m not nervous; I’m excited,” said Custalow. “I’m ready to get back, but under safe conditions.”
Some local Catholic churches will also be open this weekend. In a Friday email, Arlington Diocese Bishop Michael Burbidge wrote he will continue with the dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and holy days for those Catholics 65 and older, as well as those with underlying health conditions.
On Thursday afternoon, an email was sent to St. William of York parishioners containing a sign-up link for five weekend masses planned at the Stafford County church. Four hours after sending the email, all of the masses—each at an 88-person capacity—were filled.
The senior pastor at Stafford Crossing Community Church in southern Stafford said a recent congregational survey showed 54 percent of his congregants would return to church at their first opportunity, but the survey results weren’t enough to persuade the pastor to open his doors this Sunday.
“We want to be together, but we also want to do it in a safe and celebratory manner,” said Darryl Mosley.
Mosley said he ordered touchless hand sanitizers in early March that are now on back order until the end of June. He has gloves on hand, but due to regional shortages, he does not have enough gloves to maintain an ongoing supply.
Mosley said when his services do resume, he will regrettably have to control the number of people entering his large church.
“It’s weird even talking about turning people away from coming to church,” said Mosley.
Like Mosley, Jeff Smith, lead pastor of Strong Tower Church in southern Stafford, said he’s not ready to reopen, either.
“We’re still evaluating and want to be sure when we reopen it’s smart, safe and prioritizes the well-being of our congregation,” said Smith.
Smith said he believes people have a desire to return to in-person services, but also said with so many unknowns surrounding the spread of COVID-19, he doesn’t want to unnecessarily put his congregation at risk.
“People appreciate caution, wisdom and patience,” said Smith. “I’d rather err on the side of caution and safety, rather than rush back and unknowingly subject people to risk.”
Bethany Ufema, the visual communications director at Lifepoint Church, said members of her staff have worked diligently to bring clarity to the governor’s directive for church reopenings, but they’ve decided to hold off opening their doors for the time being.
“There’s a lot of safety policies and procedures that we need to get in place and get those clearly communicated to [parishioners],” said Ufema. “We’re only going to open when we’re ready.”
But leaders and parishioners at Union Bell Baptist Church in Falmouth, are ready to head back to church, and about 50 of them are expected to attend services this Sunday.
“What makes me nervous is people coming to church who are not taking this [pandemic] seriously,” said 28th District Del. Joshua Cole, who leads the music ministry at the church. “They want to hug you, and I don’t want to come off as being standoffish or rude, but I’m not hugging people.”
Cole said he waves at people instead and regrets having to tell members of his choir not to attend services until the pandemic winds down even further.
When Cole speaks to other pastors who are still undecided on reopening, he suggests they use their spiritual wisdom and do what they believe is best for their faith communities, assuring them there’s light at the end of the tunnel.
“When we’re able to come together again, oh what a time it’s going to be,” said Cole.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.