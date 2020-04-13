The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors will hold its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, but it is asking interested residents to watch and provide feedback remotely.
The agenda includes a host of actions and a pair of public hearings, both of which address property zoning ordinances. Aside from the county budget, the most prominent agenda item is a $3.5 million architectural and engineering contract for the expansion of the Massaponax wastewater treatment plant.
The board likely will address the fiscal 2021 budget, something it has been struggling with in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing economic impacts.
Residents can attend the meeting, which starts at 4:30 p.m. Anyone who attends will have to abide by social distancing rules. The county “strongly encourages” residents to watch the meeting online and to make public comments remotely, spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis said in an email.
The county has a link to forms residents can use to make public comments on its website, spotsylvania.va.us.
Last week, the board set the real estate tax rate at 80.94 cents per $100 assessed value, lower than the equalized rate of 81 cents. A split board previously set the advertised real estate tax rate at 87.97 cents before the coronavirus outbreak forced many businesses to shut down. The current rate stands at 84.74.
The board delayed setting the fiscal 2021 budget in order to let the pandemic impacts unfold so the county has a better idea of the impact on its revenue stream. The county also should learn more soon about the state’s funding for schools and how that will affect the budget.
The board has talked about making cuts to the budget and possibly using reserve funds to help offset revenue shortfalls.
The operating budget proposed by County Administrator Ed Petrovitch is more than $525.4 million, up 5.2 percent from the fiscal 2020 budget of $499.4 million. Capital improvement projects would add another $68 million to the spending plan, which goes into effect July 1.
