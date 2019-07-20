Cassidy Colbert recently stood in front of a group of summer campers at Motts Run Reservoir Recreation Area in Spotsylvania County and asked how many of them could go to the bathroom alone.
When all 22 youngsters raised their hands, the Maryland woman responded: “Well, congratulations. I’m 21 years old and sometimes I can’t go to the bathroom by myself.”
Colbert often has paralysis, tremors and problems with brain functions as a result of Lyme disease. Soon after she was diagnosed at 14, she wanted to make it her mission to keep other kids from suffering as she did.
She and Nancy Fox, an educator and fellow Lyme disease sufferer and Maryland resident, formed the LEAF program, the Lyme Education Awareness Foundation.
The two travel around the country and visit groups such as Camp Wildwood at Motts Run, where they talk about where ticks live, how to check for them after being outside and how to remove a tick safely: Insert pointed tweezers under the tick’s body as close to the skin as possible and use a consistent grip (but don’t squeeze) to remove it. Then, put the tick in a zip-lock bag, label it and send it off for testing.
Their website, leafprogram.org, includes links to testing sites.
Don’t use Vaseline or nail polish to make the tick back out of the skin, and don’t flush it down the toilet, Fox said. Ticks can survive in water for up to three days.
“Who wants a tick on their butt?” Fox asked.
That time, no one raised a hand.
The women shared their message with 1,500 children in eight states in 2018, their first year of the program. They expect to visit with almost 5,000 this year in 37 different locations in 12 states. They rely on donations to cover travel expenses and the goodie bags they share with students, such as the Motts Run day campers.
More information is available theleafprogram.org or by calling 410/739-5409.