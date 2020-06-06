Like many people across the country, Vernon Green has had enough.
Standing before Stafford County’s Board of Supervisors Tuesday night, Green, an African American businessman, asked supervisors to help identify someone in each of their districts to be members of a multicultural commission.
Green’s proposed commission would hear community complaints and concerns to help hold county staff, schools and law enforcement officials accountable on issues of racism, injustice and equality.
Green, who led a peaceful demonstration at Stafford Marketplace on Sunday, said the proposed citizens group would also help address many community concerns that have boiled over since the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“I feel like George Floyd is the straw that broke the camel’s back,” said Green. “My heart is torn, as the frustration of prolonged injustices against minorities has ... reached a boiling point.”
Supervisor Meg Bohmke said she fully expects fellow supervisors to support Green’s request during their next meeting, scheduled for June 16.
“It’s what the community wants,” Bohmke said.
Green said his decision to create the commission is also based on his observations with the present-day makeup of leadership in Stafford government.
“It’s out of balance,” said Green. “Look at the police force, there are few minorities in leadership, and teachers, what are our hiring practices to ensure we have minorities in these positions?”
The retired U.S. Army chief warrant officer and founder and CEO of Stafford-based government contractor GCubed said he experienced racism while serving in the military and after moving to Stafford.
“I am just tired of it being a normal part of life,” Green said.
Green said some of the complaints he’s heard from business and community colleagues over the years relate to schools, especially when it comes to disciplining students.
“There’s been data and research collected on things like the ratio of minority population of kids in our school system and the ratio of suspensions and expulsions for the same type of offense,” Green said. “There are different punishments for different races.”
In early 2016, Stafford supervisors endorsed a “multicultural coalition” as a result of opposition to a massive Confederate flag flying beside Interstate 95 near the Falmouth exit. At that time, members of the commission hoped “residents of such a diverse county could come together and give a voice to those who struggle to be heard.”
Supervisors officially endorsed the group, but serving on the coalition was voluntary. The group was made up of community and business leaders, educators, representatives from area churches, government officials, and others. Coalition meetings became more sporadic over time, and as of last week, the county was unable to provide the current status of the coalition. The last recorded meeting of the group was held May 20, 2017 at Beth Shalom Temple.
Green said accountability will be a cornerstone when creating bylaws for the new commission. He wants it to make sure instances of injustice go into the county records.
“We would now have the data when it’s time to vote in our next set of politicians,” said Green. “Are they implementing what people want?”
Commissions similar to Greens’ are springing up in other areas of the state.
On Tuesday, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced he’s exploring the creation of a citizen review board for his city’s police department. Prince William and Fairfax counties and the City of Alexandria have similar human rights commissions.
Del. Joshua Cole favors civilian review boards—independent panels that would take the place of a police department’s internal affairs team. Cole wants these panels to reflect the demographics of their respective communities and not include former or retired police officers, “because they’re going to be biased.”
Supervisor Tinesha Allen, the first African American woman on Stafford’s board, believes commissions like the one Green wants can provide transparency to help ease residents’ concerns and fears.
“Their cries and their complaints are not being heard,” said Allen. “To have such a body would allow for some type of transparency and accountability.”
Bill Johnson–Miles, the current second vice president of Stafford County’s NAACP, said he could not speak on behalf of the groups’ members, but he personally believes such a commission is necessary.
“Even if we believe the sheriff’s deputies are doing a good job, there still needs to be a review board, just so that civilians have a place to go when there are issues,” said Johnson–Miles.
Green said most protests are designed to “disrupt, cause issues and make people uncomfortable,” and successful ones eventually “drive the opposing parties to the table to talk.” He thinks local demonstrations have reached that point.
“I don’t feel a need to continue protesting because we have the leadership’s attention,” Green said. “The leadership is coming to the table, they’re ready to talk, and it’s time for us to shape what we want.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.