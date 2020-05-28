Stafford County officials will open the Historic Port of Falmouth and Aquia Landing parks for visitors on Friday.
The decision follows an announcement made by Gov. Ralph Northam during a Thursday press conference in Richmond. At that event, Northam said that in addition to recently reopened Virginia Beach, the rest of Virginia’s public beaches could open for recreation and other activities starting Friday.
As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, state beaches had been closed since March 30, except for fishing and exercise.
“I expect everyone to follow the restrictions so people can be safe while enjoying our beautiful beaches,” Northam said.
Stafford County officials stress further requirements beyond those of the governor at its two beach areas, including no alcohol, no group sports, no gatherings of more than 10 people, and no tents, umbrellas or outside speakers.
