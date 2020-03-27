Stafford County officials have established a centralized location to gather donated personal protection items needed by first responders and medical personnel during the coronavirus pandemic.
“These supplies will be used by Stafford County fire and rescue personnel, the Sheriff’s Office and area hospitals,” said Stafford County Fire Chief Joseph Cardello. “They are not for public use.”
Items being accepted for donation include unused surgical, N95 or N100 face masks; hand-sewn masks, made in accordance to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards; nitrile gloves; fabric, elastic and thread; unused plastic sheeting; duct tape; surgical gowns; paper towels; hand sanitizer and surface disinfectants.
“We know schools had a surplus of some of these supplies, and private citizens have called us saying the same thing,” said Cardello. “This is a way we can collect all these things at one central location.”
Cardello said items are being stored in a large indoor area of the Stafford Fire Training and Logistics Center, located at 1326 Courthouse Road. The center is not in use due to the cancellation of all fire and rescue training classes during the pandemic.
Items can be dropped off at the training center Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Prospective donors should call 540/658-5304 before proceeding to the training center. As a safety precaution, visitors should sound their horn upon arrival, and wait in their vehicle until met by a volunteer.
In addition to county fire and rescue personnel, the training center will be staffed by Stafford’s volunteer Community Emergency Response Team, as well as members of Team Rubicon, a veteran-operated disaster response organization.
Email EOCdonations@staffordcountyva.gov for additional information.
