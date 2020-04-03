The Mid-Atlantic region felt Mother Nature’s fury on June 29, 2012, when a derecho—a fast-moving line of intense thunderstorms packing dangerous winds—swept through the region.
The storms killed at least 13 people in the eastern U.S., downing trees and power lines. Already struggling through a heat wave, Virginians saw more than 160,000 homes and businesses without power.
Two homes caught fire in Spotsylvania County, and a large oak tree fell on Eskimo Hill Road in Stafford County, destroying a home and displacing the family.
It was a tragedy, but it was an episode that taught many area residents and firstresponders a lesson: be prepared for the next unexpected catastrophe.
In the aftermath of the 2012 storms, the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department formed an all-volunteer Community Emergency Response Team to assist and augment county first responders during local and regional disasters, exercises, drills and special events.
The team of mostly retired military, medical and federal government employees evolved over time to provide on-scene assistance and basic first aid to victims until professional help arrives. They assist in search-and-rescue operations, control crowds, manage traffic, set up emergency reception shelters and deliver food, water, and other essential supplies during fires and large-scale operations.
“Each time we have another incident, the list evolves even further,” said Katie Carpenter, Stafford County’s emergency management planner.
That list evolved significantly on March 11, when the 40-member team brought all hands on deck to provide first responders and the community with vital aid and assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.
Stafford County has 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the hardest-hit locality in the Fredericksburg area.
To provide assistance to those combating the crisis, CERT volunteers are now serving in support roles at both the county’s Emergency Operations Center and at the county’s personal protection accumulation and drop-off center on Courthouse Road.
Officials say the team is a vital part of the county’s emergency response, and not only during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Every time [the CERT] has responded ... they’ve knocked it out of the park,” said Stafford Fire Chief Joseph Cardello. “I hate to think how we’d function without them.”
Although CERT members do not have decision-making authority, or authority to disseminate information to the public, they do play a vital role.
“We have a very talented group. We give them a lot of responsibility, and they’ve always met the challenge,” said Virgil Gray, Stafford County’s emergency manager.
Every weekday, CERT volunteers stand alongside area officials at the county’s Emergency Operations Center, located in Stafford County’s Public Safety Building. The facility is a central location for coordination of information and operations during emergencies.
“Its purpose is a coordination point for all information that occurs during events, such as hurricanes, natural disasters, and now, the coronavirus pandemic,” said Carpenter.
Open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the center is staffed with people handling planning, logistics, operations, finance and administration, information technology and public information. Space in the center is also set aside for representatives from partner agencies, such as the Virginia Department of Health.
“Every position that we have represented in the Emergency Operations Center needs to be staffed during those hours,” said Carpenter.
From the operations center, CERT volunteers aid county officials in the coordination of information for first responders, support planning efforts and assist in logistics, such as ensuring staff has access to food and water.
Working with county officials, CERT members have helped collect much-needed personal protection equipment donations from local residents and area businesses to help supplement shortages.
CERT intern Colin Noyes, who lives in Spotsylvania County, has served on the team since Feb. 1. He said Stafford procurement officials have made significant progress with local merchants and other organizations in gathering much-needed supplies for first responders and hospitals to use.
“They’ve made a lot of headway with the local partners,” said Noyes. “Daily, they call Home Depot and Lowe’s to see if they have something in stock that we need. These stores have really helped out in getting our first responders what they need.”
About one-quarter of CERT team members are ages 60 and over.
“We’re keeping them healthy so they’re not part of the problem,” said Gray. “They walk in the door in the morning and we have them wash their hands. We take their temperature. When we receive supplies, we decontaminate those things.”
In addition to staffing the Emergency Operations Center, CERT members manage the stockpile of essential personal protection items being accumulated at the county’s Fire Training and Logistics Center, at 1326 Courthouse Road. The center’s interior spaces have been transformed into a staging area for donated supplies that are desperately needed by the county’s first responders and area hospitals.
Items accepted and inventoried by CERT volunteers include unused surgical, N95 or N100 face masks; hand-sewn masks made in accordance to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards; nitrile gloves; fabric, elastic and thread; unused plastic sheeting; duct tape; surgical gowns; paper towels; hand sanitizer and surface disinfectants.
Gray said the inventory at the center is “better than most” in the region.
“I’m not sure we’re ever going to be where we want to be, but we’re better poised today because of the efforts we took,” said Gray.
Peterson said during the coronavirus pandemic, she has heard several concerns within the community, especially among those residents who have family members with underlying health issues.
“They’re especially concerned,” said Carpenter. “We cannot stress enough: Stay home and practice social distancing. Check on your neighbors.”
To become a CERT member, volunteers must be at least 18 and pass a background check. Prospective members must also attend monthly CERT meetings, complete a free, 20-hour federally-standardized CERT course, and pass a final examination. Participation in four online Federal Emergency Management Agency courses is also required.
“We’re doing things that other CERT teams don’t do anywhere,” said Gray. “This is not your ordinary, everyday CERT team.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.