Stafford County Supervisors have denied a rezoning request that would have allowed 120 additional homes to be built in the Hartwood District off Holly Corner Drive.
Supervisors who voted against the rezoning Tuesday cited roadway safety concerns and additional strain on county services, but also noted a lack of clarity and direction in the county’s own Healthy Growth Initiative.
That initiative calls for efforts to channel development into the Urban Services Area, where public utilities are available, to preserve what’s left of the rural land in the county.
Stafford-based Development Consulting Services was hoping supervisors would approve the rezoning request to build Holly Corner Manor on 50 acres of agricultural land situated in the USA along the U.S. 17 corridor. Rezoning the land from agricultural to residential would have paved the way for up to 120 new, single-family homes.
Samer Shalaby, who represents Development Consulting Services in Stafford, said his firm offered the county over $800,000 in proffers in hopes the proposal would be approved. Shalaby said a portion of the money his firm was planning to invest was targeted for road improvements in the area.
By denying the request, Shalaby said the county missed a “tremendous opportunity” to make those improvements.
“Now, nothing’s going to happen,” Shalaby said.
The county’s Planning Commission recommended denial of the rezoning in 2018 after area residents expressed concerns about the subdivision’s adverse impact on transportation and schools.
On Tuesday, the rezoning failed to win the board’s approval. Supervisors voted 3–3, with one abstention, on the proposal.
Supervisors Cindy Shelton, Tom Coen and Gary Snellings all voted in favor of the new development, each referring to the county’s 2016 comprehensive plan, which calls for preserving the “rural heritage” of the county.
That plan calls for targeting growth to locations “appropriate to accommodate higher density development, in proximity to adequate transportation facilities, and within the current Urban Services Area.”
Many of the areas of the county on which developers want to build are zoned agricultural. Builders who are granted a rezoning to build homes at a higher density may offer to pay the county or build amenities or improvements to offset some of the burden the new residents will place on area schools, transportation and fire and rescue services.
In urging his fellow supervisors to approve the builder’s request, Snellings, who represents the Hartwood District said, “We’ve got a [comprehensive] plan, you meet all the guidelines, but we’re going to turn you down anyway? I mean, folks, we’ve got to start pushing this stuff into the growth area, otherwise, our rural areas are going to be just swamped.”
Coen conceded the county has “very little tools available” to keep rural areas intact and said if development isn’t limited to the Targeted Growth Area within the county, rural areas would be “gobbled up.”
“I’m hoping future developers will see that we will put growth in the growth areas and leave our rural areas alone so they will stay pristine,” said Coen.
But Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer, who opposed the Holly Corner Manor proposal on Tuesday and has not voted in favor of a rezoning proposal recently, cited a broader issue, saying the county’s Healthy Growth Initiative lacks clarity and direction for supervisors to make fair and accurate decisions.
“We have not implemented anything, any changes, that help us to discourage the growth in the rural areas to encourage it in the Urban Services Area,” Dudenhefer said.
“If [the county] downzoned the [agricultural] areas to where we really are discouraging building out there, then I would be more likely to look at each of the developments in the Urban Services Area with more of an open mind.”
Dudenhefer said Stafford is having difficulty keeping up with infrastructure, and although rezoning is encouraged in the Urban Services Area, he still feels there will continue to be extensive growth in the county’s rural areas.
“If there was a quid pro quo, so to speak, where we knew we would build in the USA and we would virtually stop building in the A-1 areas, then there would be discussions,” said Dudenhefer. “There’s no consensus.”
Supervisors have an off-site meeting scheduled Friday and Saturday in Warrenton. Some of the topics scheduled for discussion include the status of the Healthy Growth Initiative, reexamining zoning and potentially boosting tools such as the Transfer of Development Rights program.
“Our levels of growth are not meeting our goals in the Comprehensive Plan,” Jeff Harvey, Stafford’s director of planning and zoning, wrote in an email. “This is mainly due to two factors: development is market-driven and because of current zoning and the abundance of potential by-right development.”
Dudenhefer said he feels bad for Shalaby and members of his team who proposed the new development. The supervisor acknowledged it takes a significant amount of time and money for developers to prepare for a rezoning, but feels his decision to vote against the measure was in the best interest of county residents.
“As it is now, we’re not doing anything to discourage the growth, so that’s to me, paramount to encouraging it,” said Dudenhefer.
At Tuesday’s meeting, supervisors also deferred a decision and extended the public comment period for another rezoning to build The Highlands of the Rappahannock, a 324-apartment community in Falmouth. If ultimately approved, those units would be constructed on a 25 acres between Musselman Road and Interstate 95.
In addition to questions about the impact to roads and the infrastructure in the vicinity of Olde Forge Drive and U.S. 17,some residents also voiced concers about stormwater management, deforestation, dangers to wildlife habitat, adverse affects on views along the Rappahannock River and the location being within the county’s groundwater aquifer recharge area.
“I’m really torn with the Highlands, the whole area back there,” Dudenhefer said. “We’re approving patchwork. . . . We will probably need an elementary school right there at Olde Forge before this is all over.”
