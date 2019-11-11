Stafford’s 2019 holiday ornament goes way back into the county’s history.

“This year’s ornament is unique,” said Jane Conner, vice president of the Stafford County Historical Society. “It tells the history of three dinosaurs that used to roam Stafford.”

This is the 15th year the society has released a holiday ornament.

The front of the new ornament features images of the megalosauropus, astrodon and amblydactylus dinosaurs, which roamed the riverbeds and open spaces east of what is now Interstate 95 in Stafford about 160 million years ago.

Conner said the brass ornaments are manufactured in Williamsburg and are plated in 24-karat gold. The dinosaurs will have a slight silver accent.

The 2019 ornament, as well as other ornaments, books and hand-crafted blankets, will be on sale weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting Nov. 15 in the lobby of Stafford’s George L. Gordon Jr. Administration Center at 1300 Courthouse Road.

The $15 ornaments will also be available at Gari Melchers’ Belmont estate at 224 Washington St. in Falmouth, as well as Olde Virginia Gourmet & Gifts at 261 Garrisonville Road.

Proceeds from the sale go to the Stafford County Museum project. The proposed museum is expected be one of the attractions in the planned Downtown Stafford project, which is planned to one day be located near the county courthouse.

For more information on the holiday ornament, contact Conner at 540/286-1118.

Get our daily Headlines Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

James Scott Baron:

540/374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments