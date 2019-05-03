A Stafford jury has recommended a three-year prison sentence for a Woodbridge man convicted of molesting an 8-year-old girl.
Pedro Santana Mejia Fuentes, 32, was found guilty this week of aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties following a two-day trial in Stafford Circuit Court. He will be formally sentenced at a later date.
It was the second time Mejia Fuentes had been tried on the molestation offenses, which occurred in 2016 and 2017. The first jury cleared him of two charges and was unable to reach a decision on the other two.
Prosecutor Ryan Frank’s evidence showed Mejia Fuentes is an associate of the child’s mother. The child and her brother occasionally spent nights at a Stafford home with Mejia Fuentes.
The girl struggled to testify about the molestation, but said that on a number of occasions Mejia pulled down her pants and improperly touched her as she tried to sleep. She said he threatened her if she told anyone.
The girl later mentioned the attacks to some of her cousins and the Stafford Sheriff’s Office was eventually contacted. Mejia Fuentes, who is in the country illegally, was arrested in April of last year and has been in jail ever since.