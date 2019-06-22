Stafford County residents may have an opportunity to vote for improved, safer roadways this fall.
On July 2, county supervisors will vote to send a proposed $50 million road bond referendum to Stafford Circuit Court, with hopes it will be placed on November’s ballot. If the referendum passes, the stage will be set to continue much needed upgrades and repairs on some of the county’s most hazardous roadways.
During their June 18 meeting, supervisors huddled over three transportation improvement options prepared by county officials. Each of the proposals ranged in cost from $50 million to $70 million.
Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer preferred the $70 million proposal, but did not receive support from his colleagues. Supervisor Jack Cavalier then recommended approval of the $50 million option—which the board ultimately supported—noting the only difference was the plan deferred work on southern Stafford’s White Oak and Butler roads.
The vision for White Oak Road is to eventually widen the road to four lanes to Little Whim Road, then taper to three lanes to Ferry Road. The Butler Road widening would eliminate a two-lane "pinch point" between Castle Rock Drive and the U.S. 1 intersection, but ran into problems due to the historic cemetery on the grounds of Falmouth’s Union Church.
“Butler Road got dropped out at the very beginning due to the slave cemetery close to the road,” Cavalier said. “Rather than make that disturbance—as well as some other obstacles along that path—Butler Road came off, right off the bat.”
The proposed referendum has also garnered the attention of Changing Stafford's Roads, a local teen road safety group formed following the death of Helen Wang, a 17–year–old Colonial Forge High School junior. She was killed May 16 when the car she was driving collided with a truck as she attempted to turn onto Kellogg Mill Road from the Abel Lake boat ramp parking area.
“If it makes our commute safer, it will be a good thing,” said Charlotte Vazquez, 17, a member of Changing Stafford’s Roads and friend of Wang's.
She said the group noted that Stefaniga Road is not included in the proposed referendum projects.
“We drive that road a lot, and so do a lot of Mountain View students," said Changing Stafford Roads member Aidan Terlizzi, 17, who cited the road’s tight and blind corners, edge drop-offs and hilly terrain as hazards.
Vazquez says the group will launch its own county-wide survey in July seeking input from students and other drivers on road hazards. A similar survey was launched by the group shortly after Wang’s death, netting over 1,300 responses. The group plans to use data from the survey to help county officials identify additional danger spots in the county.
“If the survey results don’t match what’s in the referendum, we’re taking that to the Board of Supervisors,” Vazquez said.
The group’s survey will run through August.
Supervisor Meg Bohmke says the county has recently addressed many road concerns, but says November’s referendum shows “we have more work to do.”
“We have completed many road projects, maximizing taxpayer dollars by using a combination of revenues which includes state Smart Scale funding, revenue sharing, gas tax, impact fees and bonds,” said Bohmke. “By passing this bond, the Board of Supervisors will continue to leverage every taxpayer dollar and obtain funding from other sources as we look at individual projects."
One example of leveraging funds came last week when county officials announced the results of a project to widen Andrew Chapel Road between Courthouse and Brooke roads that was accomplished in partnership with the Virginia Department of Transportation.
“With the road already scheduled to be paved this summer by VDOT, Stafford invested around $124,000 of its state secondary road funding to widen the shoulders of Andrew Chapel Road by slightly more than one foot on each side,” a county news release noted. VDOT then applied a fresh layer of asphalt across the road’s edge expansion and installed new pavement markings along the upgraded stretch of road.
The motivation for the bond referendum largely came from an April 2018 county comprehensive road evaluation. That study targeted 114 area roads—or segments of roads—that met a specific set of criteria.
Cavalier said that study was the basis for setting the gears in motion to seek approval from voters in November's general election.
“We were waiting for finalization of the study,” said Cavalier. “To get on the November ballot, we have to approve it no later than July 2. It's do it at that point or it doesn't get put on this year. It'll have to wait until next year.”
Work on the 2018 study began three years ago when VDOT began collecting traffic count numbers at 2,200 roads and road segments in the county. Interstate 95, U.S. 1 and 17 and State Route 3, subdivision streets and roads with traffic counts below 1,000 vehicles per day were not included.
Ultimately, the study was limited to only “those roads having the greatest impact on county motorists, as well as those roads which could be addressed with the funding resources available to local government.”
In the end, 114 roads or road segments were analyzed for the study.
The Sheriff’s Office and VDOT provided additional information on the identified segments, including accident, injury and fatality rates. Satellite images were also used to examine the physical characteristics of the roads to check for the presence—or lack of—roadway striping on those roadways. Each segment was also reviewed to assess the potential for increased traffic in future years.
Using all of these variables and other information, scoring thresholds were established in comparison with statewide averages, then roads were evaluated, scored and ranked based on congestion, safety, road characteristics and the potential to handle future traffic.
The last time Stafford residents were asked to consider a local bond referendum to make transportation improvements in the county was in November 2008.
The 2008 referendum targeted 19 road projects at an estimated cost of $145 million, with $68 million of that coming from bond proceeds. Although the bond amount was set at $70 million, only $24 million worth of bonds were sold. The county spent an additional $16.4 million on the projects.
A total of 43.5 lane miles were improved out of 55 total miles on the list, an 80 percent completion rate. Fifteen projects were completed at a total cost of $140 million, with nearly $100 million leveraged from state and federal funds, along with $40.4 million from local funds.
As for the need for a new roadway improvement bond, Cavalier said it comes down to cost and the number of projects in the area.
“These should not be a burden financially on local citizens,” Cavalier said. “We shouldn’t pay out of operational costs each year. We had to do a bond to pay the debt on these.”