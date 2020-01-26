Betty Shaver thought it was a great question.
The student had asked the teacher, “I don’t get it, why are we so worried about this?”
“I told the student, you’ll share with me in a few weeks why we need to care about this and why we’re all so concerned,” said Shaver, a seventh-grade English teacher at Stafford Middle School.
Beginning in mid-January, Shaver, along with seven other English, reading and science teachers at the school, combined forces for a six-week academic collaboration called “How humans impact their environment.”
The extended unit was created to two subject areas—English and science—with the environment as the central theme.
All sixth-grade students at the middle school are participating in the unit as part of their earth science curriculum. For seventh-graders, the unit will be thematic, combining English and science classes to jointly explore the surroundings and conditions in which humans, animals and plants exist together.
“It builds [students] comprehension and understanding,” said Katie Hawkins, a seventh-grade life science teacher. “It’s not just a standalone topic in English, and a standalone topic in science, it’s embedding those in a bigger kind of unit that allows them to see how English and science are connected.”
Seventh-grade English teacher Adi Potashnick said he and fellow educators are always trying to find ways to help students connect learning material to their broader lives. “A big way we can do that in school is trying to find those connections within different classes,” Potashnick said.
The idea came about when the group of educators examined academic areas where students at the Stafford school needed improvement. The group felt by combining an extended English and science lesson together, the outcome would be a beneficial learning experience for about 650 sixth- and seventh-graders.
“For English students, there’s a lot of news, nonfiction reading that fits into this curriculum,” said Hawkins. “For science students, it’s how humans rely on each other in their environment and need those resources.”
The educators also believe by combining the two topics, students will keep the conversation going outside of the traditional classroom.
“This gets kids speaking in an academic conversation which tends to get lost when they go from classroom to classroom to classroom,” said Lauren Barcas, an English as a Second Language teacher. “This is letting them use academic language with their peers … like ‘source reduction’ and how that’s important. We’re able to use those academics in a context where those conversations wouldn’t normally have happened.”
Teachers originally wanted to kick off the experience with a visit to the Rappahannock Regional Landfill, but found that idea logistically impossible due to cold weather and the large number of students involved. Instead, officials at the R-Board loaned the school a portable educational recycling trailer for one week. The trailer features displays on how landfills work, what makes up the recycling process, the dangers of hazardous materials and much more.
“We wanted a way to kick off the unit besides reading or sitting in a classroom,” said Hawkins. “We wanted to give kids a real-life experience.”
Students who toured the trailer got an instant hands-on experience by participating in a scavenger hunt that challenged them to search for the right answers among the trailers numerous displays.
“In the trailer, I saw that the plastic bottles that we use, they remake them to make other things,” said seventh-grader Andrea Baiblur. “Recycling is important to me because we can reuse the things that we recycle so we don’t have to make new things.”
The educator’s hunch their plan would work was almost immediately confirmed, as students who toured the trailer soon dove into researching the topic even further.
“The trailer experience really got them to think, so now they’ll be reading texts on all these different topics,” said Shaver. “It’s a win–win.”
“When they came back from the trailer, my reading kids were reading about microplastics,” said seventh-grade reading teacher Jeri Lynn. “The learning that’s taking place here is so multi-layered and multi-faceted.”
During the extended learning block, students will also hear from guest speakers, participate in debates and will learn how to determine their own water and carbon footprints.
“The whole seventh grade will display their footprints to visualize how one person becomes part of a larger group with an even more substantial impact on ecosystems,” said Hawkins.
Finally, students will conduct research to prepare for their final projects, which teachers say could be brochures, podcasts, PowerPoint presentations or public service announcements.
“Whatever they’re most interested in doing,” Potashnick said. “We’ll be trying to figure out ways that, once we’ve built up a certain amount of research on these topics, how they can then effectively present those ideas.”
Seventh-grader Cameron Panyard is already a firm believer in recycling and was ecstatic to see his teachers had chosen the environment as the unit’s theme to allow him and his fellow students to explore the topic further.
“We should teach more about recycling,” he said. “It should be taught in elementary school.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.