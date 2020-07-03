A new committee that would hear complaints of racial injustice and discrimination from county residents could be established in Stafford County by this fall, as a result of community outcry following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
A subcommittee of the Board of Supervisors is exploring how to create the committee, which would act as an advisory group to the Board of Supervisors.
“The momentum for change following the recent deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, has opened the eyes of many Americans to the unequal treatment of minorities in our country,” said Vernon Green, a retired U.S. Army chief warrant officer and founder and CEO of Stafford-based government contractor GCubed. “I am proud of the actions the county is taking to rectify those issues, but we have to turn those conversations into legislation at the local, state and federal levels.”
A non-government multicultural coalition was established by Stafford residents in early 2016, following media attention given to a large Confederate flag visible in the center of the county from busy Interstate 95.
At that time, the community-driven coalition was a way for county residents to bring their concerns of racial inequality, discrimination and racism to a neutral body of non-elected citizens, but it was not affiliated with county government.
“We are the voice of the people. We all have different backgrounds,” coalition member and local ministry leader Felicia Allen said in 2016. “We don’t want to just be a diverse community that’s separated. We are an inclusive, diverse community where we reach out and touch each other.”
The following year, the Stafford County School Board formed its own committee to address equity and diversity issues among the student population. The Equity, Diversity and Opportunity Committee still exists, but has taken on a new direction under schools Superintendent Scott Kizner.
“We are revamping this year to be more in line to support each and every student,” said Roxana Bandes, director of equity and accountability. “It’s not just about our students who are being marginalized, it’s about every single student.”
Bandes said the school committee meets five times a year and has about 40 members composed of high school students, teachers, school leadership and staff. Del. Joshua Cole is also a member, as are members of interested community organizations, such as the NAACP.
On Tuesday, County Administrator Fred Presley said the multicultural coalition met several times after its initial formation, but the group’s last recorded meeting was in March 2017.
In early June, Green brought the idea to reestablish the coalition to county supervisors, with citizens serving as its members.
After Tuesday’s meeting, Green feels the county is moving in the right direction, but he also hopes the next iteration of the coalition will hear community complaints and concerns to help hold county staff, schools and law enforcement officials accountable on issues of racism, injustice and equality.
The subcommittee looking into creating the new committee is made up of Supervisors Crystal Vanuch, Gary Snellings and Tinesha Allen. Tuesday’s discussion was a first step in fine-tuning what a new committee would look like, with supervisors agreeing that citizens should represent each of the seven districts in the county.
“That way, within each district, we would be able to uniquely know what issues our constituents in our districts face,” said Allen.
Members of the subcommittee also discussed the idea of expanding into more of a human rights commission, similar to one in nearby Prince William County. Members there include a human rights attorney, human rights and equal employment opportunity managers, an outreach and education coordinator, two investigators, and an administrative specialist.
“We’re just in the beginning of this process and I don’t want to rule anything out,” said Vanuch, who chairs the subcommittee.
During the next subcommittee meeting, scheduled for July 17 at the county’s government center, County Attorney Rysheda McClendon will provide additional information on the possibly of forming a commission similar to the one in Prince William. At the same meeting, the mission of the committee will be defined, as will the roles and responsibilities of its members, who supervisors tentatively agreed would each serve two-year terms. Additional members of the committee might include a member of the county School Board and representatives from the Sheriff’s Office. It might also include members from a community organization, such as a church or civic group. The committee would meet monthly.
Tuesday’s work session had a number of issues on the agenda, including determining the name of the committee and precisely how members would be selected. Supervisors agreed that supervisors would not be permitted to serve on the committee.
The Board of Supervisors will ultimately vote to establish the committee, based on the recommendations of the subcommittee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.